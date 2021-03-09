Charleston County School District begins process of vaccinating teachers en masse

NORTH CHARLESTON — The first day of the Charleston County School District’s massive vaccination effort began smoothly at the former Garrett Academy.

A steady stream of teachers and staff began arriving at about 10 a.m. March 9 and made their way from the check-in table to the exit door at the rear of the annex within 30 minutes.

District officials and nurses were assisted by Medical University of South Carolina staff throughout the day who administered the first of two shots developed by Pfizer. The relief among school employees was palpable. Several said they have been waiting long enough, and that the COVID vaccine now gives them some peace of mind.

Cathy Damico, a fourth grade teacher at St. James-Santee Elementary Middle School, was the first to receive the shot. She said that everyone in the schools — teachers, administrators, staff and students — “are in this together.”

“We were told we need to be there for the kids, but we need to look out for ourselves, too,” she said. Students are only safe when the adults are protected, she said.

She recalled how her young students clapped and cheered when they heard Damico was scheduled for the vaccine. They are aware of the danger, she said.

St. James-Santee was the first school to show up, followed by East Cooper Montessori. The district has allowed for up to 800 inoculations a day, and expects to administer 2,000 a week over at least two weeks.

The vaccination is optional, noted Superintendent Gerrita Postelwait at the March 8 board meeting, and some school personnel either already got the shot, are scheduled to get it elsewhere, or are opting to forgo it. District officials hope that all employees not already inoculated now will take advantage of the opportunity to gain protection from COVID.

Maryann Agnello, a kitchen worker at East Cooper Montessori, put the choice bluntly.

“I’d rather get the shot than be dead,” she said as she entered the annex.

Bonnie Munn and April Brown, kindergarten teachers at Harborview Elementary on James Island, said the process went smoothly and the shot was no bother.

“We’re relieved,” Munn said. “We wipe a lot of noses.”

Dr. Janice D. Key, a pediatrician at MUSC and the district’s medical consultant, said this school year has presented challenges for nursing staff, but good coordination between the institutions has heightened safety in the schools.

“School nurses have had to expand their role,” she said. They answer questions, conduct essential contact racing, attend to students and staff, and generally have a calming effect, Key said.

Ellen Nitz, the district’s director of nursing, said her team of 120 also help with testing, counseling and now vaccine administration. The nurses are the district’s “suit of armor,” she said.

Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy expressed gratitude for the chance to organize a mass vaccination campaign and get so many employees inoculated quickly. Teachers and staff have had to implement and enforce safety protocols and deal with unexpected burdens such as virtual learning, all while striving to provide their students with what they need to advance academically.

“The teachers deserve this,” Borowy said.

The weekly incident rate in Charleston County was 235 per 100,000, which still qualifies as “high,” according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. But it is declining noticeably.

Borowy said this is no time to let down one’s guard.

“We are not going to scale back safety protocols,” he said. “We’re still running full speed.”