On Wednesday, the public library announced it was boycotting Macmillan Publishing, a New York-based company that controls numerous imprints, including FSG, Henry Holt, Flatiron Books, Picador, Thomas Dunne and others.

The library will stop buying any new material, print and electronic, for at least 12 weeks in protest of Macmillan’s ebook embargo.

In a July 2019 memo to Macmillan authors, illustrators and agents, CEO John Sargent expressed “growing fears that library lending was cannibalizing sales (of ebooks),” citing an increase in ebook distribution by libraries across the country.

“For Macmillan, 45 percent of the ebook reads in the U.S. are now being borrowed for free from libraries,” he wrote in the memo. “It seems that given a choice between a purchase of an ebook for $12.99 or a frictionless lend for free, the American ebook reader is starting to lean heavily toward free.”

Sargent accused libraries of “active marketing” in an effort “to turn purchasers into borrowers,” and noted that mobile apps often “support lending across libraries regardless of residence (including borrowing from libraries in different states and countries).”

The solution, he wrote, was to impose an eight-week embargo on ebook sales to libraries. Only one copy would be sold, at a discount, to each library at the time of the ebook’s initial release. For more copies, libraries would need to wait.

Libraries across the country, now including the Charleston County Public Library, argue that the embargo is unfair and punitive, contradicting their fundamental mission to democratize access to books of all kinds, regardless of economic barriers.

“CCPL opposes any effort to restrict or delay our ability to provide the public with free and equitable access to information and services,” said Executive Director Angela Craig in a statement. “Macmillan’s embargo could lead to patrons waiting months or longer for some e-books.”

The library’s boycott only applies to new purchases; it will not remove existing Macmillan books from its inventory. In fact, it expects to add a few titles in coming days as orders already placed are delivered.

In a telephone interview, Craig said the decision to boycott came after holding out hope that Macmillan would seek to negotiate an acceptable solution.

“To be clear, we understand publishers wanting time to sell their books,” she said. “We are open to a two-week wait time.”

But Sargent has not indicated that he is willing to join a productive dialogue, she said. Instead, he has alleged that libraries hurt the publishing industry, when the opposite is true. Libraries, she said, cultivate readers who often become book buyers, and they host author events and help sell books. What’s more, libraries are paying customers.

“The rhetoric is completely obtuse and incorrect,” Craig said of Macmillian's rationalization.

Asked for comment, Macmillan referred The Post and Courier to Sargent's open letter to librarians.

"Please know that this change was well considered and deeply discussed with over 35 library systems, with your suppliers, and with the ALA," Sargent wrote. "We shared the analysis we performed and the data we collected."

He said the rapid increase in the use of borrowed ebooks decreases their perceived economic value and his company has two ways to address the problem, by adjusting prices or by adjusting availability.

"I realize the lack of availability in the first eight weeks will frustrate some e-book patrons, and that will make your jobs more difficult," he wrote. "Your patrons would be happy if they could get any book they wanted instantly and seamlessly, but that would be severely debilitating for authors, publishers, and retailers. We are trying to find a middle ground. We are not trying to hurt libraries; we are trying to balance the needs of the system in a new and complex world."

The conflict over ebooks is reminiscent of the issues music producers and consumers faced when digital streaming first was introduced, Craig noted. The internet offered new ways to distribute music content, but it took time to reconcile technology with commercial interests.

The American Library Association denounced the embargo. To date, more than 200,000 people have signed the ALA’s petition at ebooksforall.org, urging Macmillan to lift the embargo.

“E-book access should be neither denied nor delayed,” ALA Executive Director Mary Ghikas said. “Libraries have millions of allies out there, and we’re inviting them to take action.”

At a Nov. 15 meeting of library directors attended by Craig, the ALA encouraged libraries to consider a full boycott of Macmillan.

“To my knowledge, we are the first (in South Carolina) to boycott all content, but expect other libraries to follow suit,” Craig said.