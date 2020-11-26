4 Ketner Scholars at College of Charleston take social activism mandate to heart

Some students qualify for need-based scholarships, others for merit-based scholarships. Not many receive financial aid because they are committed to social and political activism, and because they are proven young leaders with a track record of creative innovation.

Leave it to local philanthropist and social justice advocate Linda Ketner to establish a program at the College of Charleston that benefits young women who are committed “change agents.”

The Ketner Emerging Leaders Scholarships, started in 1990 and administered by the women’s and gender studies program, require of their recipients more than mere volunteerism, program director Kris DeWelde said. The young women are expected to devote at least 34 hours each semester to activism.

The awards are substantial, but the college would not disclose details about the scholarship disbursement, citing privacy issues. The college also wouldn't reveal the size of the endowment established by Ketner.

DeWelde said the four students are indeed special.

Ketner "is rightfully blown away by their hope and their ethic, and the hope that they’re giving so many of us,” DeWelde said.

Ketner said this is the first year that the program has been limited to four people.

“What I wanted to do was to offer more money to fewer students,” she said.

Previous scholars tended to focus on volunteer work that impacted individuals or small groups. Noble and noteworthy efforts, but not the same thing as “activism,” Ketner said.

“There’s always an entrepreneurial element in activism,” she said. “These kids get it, they come in with it, it’s not like you have to teach them. They’re going to the heart of the dysfunction in these various systems and they’re taking action against that.”

'Diving deeper'

Kristen Graham is a junior majoring in public health and women’s and gender studies, and she is vice president of the Black Student Union and co-author of the group’s “List of Demands for Racial Equity.”

She and her fellow union members want the college to make it easier to organize campus demonstrations; remove names from buildings and programs of benefactors who upheld racism; hire Black counselors; provide more financial assistance to people of color; require racial equity training for the board of trustees, fraternity and sorority members, student government leaders, faculty and staff; publish results of an internal audit each semester that addresses diversity efforts and progress within each academic department; and devise a plan to improve representation on campus.

They have met with a receptive President Andrew Hsu and members of the board of trustees and expect to continue conversations with administrators in the months to come, Graham said.

Graham said she is motivated by her Christian upbringing, which taught her to help others; her feminism; and her identity as a queer black woman familiar with marginalization.

“That made me start diving deeper into why those things happen and what policies contribute to the marginalization of people,” she said.

'Taking the initiative'

Jody Bell is a sophomore majoring in finance and minoring in international studies and computer information systems. Born and raised in New York City, she attended high school in Greenwich, Conn., where at 16 she started a website service called “In Case of Deportation.”

Many of her friends were children of immigrants, some undocumented, she said. While the threat of deportation increased under President Barack Obama, she said, it was the rhetoric of President Donald Trump that propelled her to action.

It was about “recognizing something in society that needs to be addressed and taking the initiative,” Bell said.

She witnessed how some young people were discovering their parents did not have documents and raising many questions. So Bell put together a helpful what-to-do guide, which emphasized preparation.

When the site launched, Bell received death threats and emails calling her a “snowflake princess.” It was unnerving, she said.

But her parents helped her persevere. Soon the press caught wind of the enterprise and published articles about Bell. Suddenly, she said, she was deemed a creative young entrepreneur with heart. Best of all, some teachers took note and began to incorporate some of Bell’s information into their classroom materials.

“Having educators aware of that was I think the biggest change I produced,” Bell said.

'I want to find a way'

Makayla Cook is a junior from Myrtle Beach majoring in biology and minoring in Spanish who is especially interested in reproductive rights. She’s president of the college’s student group Planned Parenthood Generation Action and strives to raise awareness, assist women seeking services from Planned Parenthood and lobby for legislation that protects the rights of women.

“It has always felt pretty natural to me to contribute and help my community in whatever way I could,” she said.

Inadequate sex education and access to abortion and women’s health services have impacted members of her own family, some of whom also have experienced sexual violence, she said.

“I want to find a way to make that not happen to other people,” she said.

'Interest in social justice'

Marissa Haynes is a senior from Newtown, Penn., north of Philadelphia, majoring in both women’s and gender studies and sociology, and minoring in Spanish.

“My interest in social justice has a lot to do with children,” she said.

She wants to become a social worker and, eventually, a professor.

The Trump administration’s immigration policy and family separations served as a spark, she said, recalling her visceral urge to do something and how that urge was overwhelmed by a sense of helplessness.

Now she’s saving money and preparing to finish school so she can hit the ground running.