Local journalist allegedly assaulted by two juveniles in downtown Charleston

A Charleston journalist was attacked by two juveniles while he was walking downtown Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.

Quintin Washington, of "Quintin's Close-Ups," told police he had been walking down N. Market Street when two juveniles on bicycles began to harass him, cursing him and calling him names. 

He began recording them on his cellphone, and one of the children rode up to him and knocked his phone out of his hand, the report said. They continued following him and started to throw rocks at him, he told police.

Then, the juveniles got off their bicycles and began to attack him, with one throwing punches and striking him in the face. Washington told police he had several videos of the attacks.

A witness saw the assault and went to pull one of the juveniles off Washington, the report said, after which both the juveniles got back onto their bicycles and left. The witness said he also recorded the incident.

Washington did not have any visible injuries, according to the report.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area.

