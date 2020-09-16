Local journalist allegedly assaulted by 2 juveniles in downtown Charleston

A Charleston journalist was attacked by two juveniles while he was walking downtown Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.

Quintin Washington, of "Quintin's Close-Ups," told The Post and Courier that he was talking with a friend via Bluetooth when he saw the two juveniles riding their bicycles. He made a comment to his friend about how they ought to be in school, and one of them heard him.

"They started following me on their bikes down Market Street towards the Market, hurdling negative words at me," he said.

He began recording them on his cellphone, and one of the children rode up to him and knocked his phone out of his hand, he said. They continued following him and started to throw rocks at him, according to Washington.

Then, the juveniles got off their bicycles and began to attack him, with one throwing punches and striking him in the face.

Videos shared by Washington show the juveniles following him, with one of them riding up and hitting his phone as he stands in the street. One video appears to show a juvenile striking at Washington and pulling off a jacket.

A witness saw the assault and went to pull one of the juveniles off Washington, the report said, after which both the juveniles got back onto their bicycles and left. The witness said he also recorded the incident.

Washington did not have any visible injuries, according to the report.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating. Inspector Mike Gillooly said they hope to wrap up the case by the end of Wednesday.