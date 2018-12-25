It’s a Saturday morning on the lower level of the Wesley United Methodist Church and the kitchen is filled with church members and other people of the local community conversing.
“Anybody in the community can come,” said lifelong Wesley member Brenda Scott.
During the second Saturday of every month, the Charleston-based Methodist church hosts the Samuels Butler Community Breakfast, a free breakfast that’s open to the public.
Though a significant number of the participants in the breakfast are homeless, organizers of the event emphasize it’s not necessarily a homeless breakfast program.
“We don’t call this 'feeding the hungry program;' we call this a community program,” said breakfast organizer and Wesley member Joyce Simmons.
The reason, according to Simmons, is because they believe no one is immune from wanting and needing human interaction.
“All of us need somebody,” she said.
Both Simmons and Scott note that a large push for the program started in 2014, as the church sought ways to play a larger role in the community surrounding its sanctuary at 446 Meeting St.
Simmons specifically remembers being at a church conference where a pastor really honed in on community involvement.
“He asked if our church were to close today, would the community miss it?” Simmons said.
From there they felt inspired and the community breakfast started as an extension of the women’s ministry as a temporary program. Because of its popularity, it’s now an ongoing event.
Simmons said when they first hosted the event a few years ago they were serving up to 100 meals. These days, with the event named after their late Sunday school teacher Sarah Alice Samuels Butler, she said they often serve between 300 and 350 meals.
“God’s word can’t go out without you going out in the street," she said.
Though the intention of the program is to have an open community breakfast, they aren’t naive to the necessity of the program in regards to people who are less fortunate. In addition to serving a free breakfast, they have a space reserved for clothing available to those who need it.
They also give out things like health kits and socks along with the meals that are served.
“I just think they’re wonderful people,” said Brenda Brown, who has been coming to the breakfast for about a year and a half.
Tom Illot, who was introduced to the program when he was homeless, said it highlights the unique aspect of the city and how it treats its homeless population. Originally from Boston, he said he isn't accustomed to seeing a lot of things like this.
"They take care of those that are in need," he said. “You can’t find this in Boston, this city is one of a kind.”