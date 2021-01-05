Little Stint bird from Sweden lands in Charleston County after migrating across Atlantic

MCCLELLANVILLE — A small shorebird from Sweden recently made a trek across the Atlantic and ended up in an old Charleston County rice field last month.

What's so interesting about the journey isn't the more than 4,500 miles the bird traveled to get to McClellanville, but the fact that it had to cross the ocean to do so.

Charleston conservationist and ornithologist Nate Dias discovered the Little Stint in December during a Christmas bird count. It was banded three months earlier by biologists at the Ottenby Bird Observatory in Sweden.

Little Stints are part of the sandpiper family and weren’t detected in North America until 1975, according to the National Audubon Society. More than two dozen reports of the bird have been made on the continent, with about half of them either in the Northeast or along the Pacific Coast and the rest in Alaska, the society said.

Dias spotted many ducks and some shorebirds during his count in December. When he came across a group of sandpipers, most were native to North America. But one particular bird was different from the rest.

"I didn't think it was a least (a type of tern) because it didn't have yellow legs, it had black legs," Dias said. "And I didn't think it was a semipalmated sandpiper because the plumage was wrong and the bill was too long."

He thought the only other option was for the bird to be a western sandpiper. But that was wrong, too. He snapped a few pictures of the bird with hopes of later identifying it.

The metal band attached to the bird’s leg led Dias to its true identity and origin in Stockholm, Sweden. He was able to make contact with the Swedish bird-banding authority. A fellow birder, Nathan Swick, shared the bird on social media.

“I guess somebody in Sweden got wind of it and then got in touch with the Ottenby Bird Observatory where Magnus Hellström works, and they were really surprised and shocked,” Dias said.

Hellström is director of the Ottenby Bird Observatory.

“They looked up their records and the photographs and figured, ‘Oh my gosh, this really is our bird,’” Dias said. The sex is not known.

Hellström said when he realized his bird made it to Charleston County his emotions traveled between states of shock, denial and then acceptance.

“Nate actually managed to get very good photos of the ring, and that’s what actually makes this story, yeah, even better because it’s kind of an objective proof of his finding,” Hellström said in an interview from Sweden via Zoom.

He said Little Stints are common birds, but they don’t congregate in big flocks like other shorebirds. His organization is typically able to trap about 10 per year.

Most shorebirds are long-distance migrators, but crossing the Atlantic from Europe to North America is rare. Hellström said according to the Swedish Ringing Center, the Little Stint that landed in McClellanville is only the second banded bird from Sweden to end up in North America.

“During the last hundred years we have ringed about 50 million birds here in Sweden,” Hellström said. “So out of the 50 million rings, only two of them ended up on the North American continent.”

He said most European shorebirds breed around the Arctic or in tundra areas like Alaska, northern Canada and Russia. This is true for Little Stints, too. So assuming the bird found in McClellanville survives the winter, Hellström said it would likely reach the Arctic again.

And once in the Arctic, maybe it can find its way back home, he said.