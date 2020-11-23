Little-known Charleston County Records Center to increase public access to historic papers

NORTH CHARLESTON — The Lowcountry played a critical role in some of the nation's key events — the Revolutionary War, Civil War and civil rights movement, to name a few — and there are many places throughout the region that give insight to that history.

One of those places is the Charleston County Records Center on Leeds Avenue. Most people likely don't know what it is because the facility itself is closed to the general public and doesn't have a website.

Yet the center houses a wealth of old documents that shed light on what life was like in the Lowcountry centuries ago. Among 20,000 boxes stacked on 15-foot shelves are historic court files from the 1700s and marriage registers from the 1800s.

The center mainly functions as a resource for county departments. But that will soon change as the facility is in the process of making the documents more publicly accessible.

The office was recently awarded a $15,000 grant for one year to develop an archival program. This includes digitizing the records and making them available online in a high-quality format that enables people to find them with a quick search.

The grant will also enable the center to purchase preservation materials, such as archival boxes and acid-free folders.

The project will welcome a diversity of topics, including communities whose history hasn't been as widely recognized, such as the culture of Native Americans and African Americans.

Only about 5 percent of the collection will be made available online, as many of the records are not historical and have confidential information. The work will focus mainly on the smaller grouping of historic documents held at the center.

The effort, part of a national initiative to celebrate America's founding, is still in its conceptual stages. Officials haven't even begun meeting with consultants on how to develop the program and what all it will entail.

But the idea of having better access to centuries-old documents that haven't been in the public spotlight will likely excite researchers, genealogists and history students looking to learn more about the Lowcountry's past.

“This will make it easier for school kids who are learning about history of Charleston to pull up court records from the 1800s," said Haley Doty Vaden, manager at the records center. “It would provide greater access to our history.”

What's in the boxes

A look through the old paperwork offers a step back in time.

Wearing rubber gloves, Vaden flipped through a county marriage register dated 1877-1885. The beige-colored papers are worn with records written in cursive.

“We see beautiful cursive that you don’t see anymore," Vaden said.

Some of the papers have holes in them that Vaden says could have been created by bugs. Others have spots caused by humidity, further pointing to the need for more archival materials that could protect documents against the Lowcountry climate, Vaden said.

The words on some of the papers are hard to read, but digitizing them could make the documents more legible.

Other documents show Charleston County's landscape, which was much larger centuries ago.

Vaden recently came across a 300-page collection containing a 1868 map of Bunker Hill Plantation. The property now sits beneath Lake Moultrie, a man-made lake in Berkeley County.

“This is definitely one I’ve marked as being a highlight of our project to digitize," Vaden said.

The program could also make available wills of well-known Charlestonians, including Charleston educator and civil rights activist Septima Poinsette Clark and Esau Jenkins, an activist who worked with Clark to increase literacy and voter registration.

The documents also point to the wealth of 18th century planters, made largely possible by the enslavement of Blacks.

Thomas Lynch Jr., a signer of the Declaration of Independence wished in 1783 that 20,000 pounds ($31.9 million in today's currency) be left for his wife, and 20,000 pounds for his mother. He also gave his wife his slaves whose role was serving inside the house, and one-third of the sale of his other enslaved people.

Focusing on people's humanity

The Charleston County project is in preparation of the country's 250th birthday, which is in 2026. The local project is part of a national effort by the National Endowment for the Humanities called “A More Perfect Union: NEH Special Initiative Advancing Civic Education and Commemorating the Nation’s 250th Anniversary."

It is aimed at helping Americans better understand the world's oldest constitutional democracy and how "our founding ideals are met in a pluralistic society," the agency said.

Part of that effort includes preservation grants given to libraries, historical societies, museums, county and city record offices, and other organizations to both better preserve their collections and ensure they are properly housed and stored.

In Charleston County, records staff will receive training on the assessment of historical records and best practices for description, digitization and recommendations for providing access.

Currently, people who want to view historic county documents can contact the respective county department. A new digital program would cut out that extra step, allowing people to potentially search for it online.

Leigh Grinstead, senior digital services consultant with LYRASIS, a nonprofit that helps organizations increase access to historic collections, will educate Charleston County staff on cataloguing and describing historical collections pertaining to American history.

One of the things she plans to emphasize is the language used to describe the different collections.

For instance, the county should plan to use the names of enslaved people, whenever possible, Grinstead said. The practice helps place the focus on the human being, she said.

"We want to make sure we’re focusing on the humanity of the people we’re talking about," she said.

Telling a broader story

Increasing access to the documents at the records center could help tell a more inclusive story of Charleston's history.

Charleston County Public Library Historian Nic Butler applauded the county's effort to digitize its records. Butler said he believes the region has only scratched the surface of Charleston's history.

Historians are completely dependent on old records to understand the past, and looking only at some records provides an incomplete understanding of history, he said.

More information could also illustrate the plight of Native Americans caused by European settlers and their descendants, the historian said.

People would be surprised to learn Native Americans show up in 18th century probate records, often mentioned in Colonial-era wills as enslaved property, Butler said.

Native slavery in the 17th and 18th centuries is a phenomena that many in this region haven't heard of, Butler said.

“This is a step in the right direction for broadening the story of Charleston history," he said.