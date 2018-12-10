When the Charleston County School District discovered it was running an $18 million deficit in the fall of 2015, financial experts said festering payroll issues were partly to blame.
Three years later, auditors are still finding payroll problems that they warn could cause serious problems if left unchecked. The district announced new employee policies to address the issue last week.
A recent external audit by Clifton Larson Allen found a "material weakness" in the district's payroll system, which applies to the roughly one-third of district employees who earn an hourly rate and who must submit electronic time cards.
These employees include teachers' assistants, cafeteria workers, bookkeepers, technicians and temporary employees.
School administrators and teachers are salaried, so they do not have to fill out time cards and are not affected by the change.
"Certainly, this should be part of job reviews," school board member Cindy Bohn Coats said during the Nov. 26 meeting. "Do we hold people accountable for this as part of their job description?"
Hourly employees are supposed to submit their time cards via cloud-based time management software called Kronos, which the district bought for $450,000 in 2014 but did not start using until after the 2015 budget crisis.
The software was supposed to help resolve some of the district's most vexing payroll problems, such as overtime payouts that routinely exceeded the budget.
In 2015, auditors also discovered the district had mistakenly paid employees who no longer worked there, including one former teacher's assistant who took $34,188 worth of paychecks to the bank.
Auditors had noted serious issues with payroll processing or time cards every fiscal year since 2012. In 2015, the problem ballooned out of control. Coupled with some dire budgeting errors, such as overestimation of lapsed salaries and underestimation of student population growth, that fiscal year saw the district blowing its payroll and benefits budget by a whopping $5.2 million.
By enforcing stricter time card rules and making sure that all supervisors signed off on them, the district hoped it could nip such problems in the bud.
"We finally implemented (Kronos), and there was a big backlash from employees within Charleston County because they had never done that," said board member Todd Garrett, chairman of the Audit and Finance Committee. "The culture had been, it was very lax with clocking in, checking in, and supervisors approving leave and time sheets and everything else."
This year, the problem with time card approvals fluctuated from week to week but was generally improving. In the week of April 15-21, nearly 800 employees and 800 supervisors failed to properly submit time cards. During the week of Nov. 18-24, those numbers were down to 235 employees and 173 supervisors, according to data provided to the board's Audit and Finance Committee on Dec. 4.
Starting this week, the district is using a five-strike discipline policy to bring those numbers down to zero. The new policy applies to all hourly employees and their supervisors.
For the first two offenses, employees or supervisors who fail to comply with time card approval rules will receive written warning letters. On the third offense, the worker's pay will be withheld until the next two-week pay period has ended. A fourth offense leads to disciplinary action up to a three-day suspension without pay.
A fifth offense results in disciplinary action "up to and including termination."
The 2015 financial meltdown was a painful lesson for the state's second-largest school district.
As the school board scrambled to balance the budget, it slashed a successful literacy intervention program by one-third, raised taxes, closed Lincoln Middle-High School, cut back on central office staff and temporarily eliminated 117 teaching positions during a student population boom.
Chief Financial Officer Michael Bobby resigned shortly after the news broke and went on to work for a charter school management company.
In the wake of the crisis, then-newly installed Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait vowed to scrap her predecessors' incremental budgeting process in favor of a more tightly controlled "zero-based" budgeting system.
Since 2015, budgets have been based on more conservative estimates of revenues and lapsed-salary savings, and the district has rebuilt its reserve fund that had dipped perilously low.