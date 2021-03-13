Line stretches across East Side block as church offers walk-in coronavirus vaccines

While thousands of South Carolinians who are newly eligible for the coronavirus vaccine struggle to get an appointment, a Charleston church and pharmacy found a way to immunize members of their East Side community on a walk-in basis.

They were regular attendees and people who'd never before seen the inside of Ebenezer AME Chruch's education building, Nassau Street neighbors and suburb residents who crossed rivers get to the event. But they hoped, by the end of the day, to have one thing in common: a Johnson & Johnson vaccine in their arms.

In a three-hour sprint on March 13, Ebenezer AME and Focus: Meds Pharmacy & Wellness hoped to vaccinate as many people as possible, Rev. William Swinton Jr. said. As part of the strategy, they decided to make the event a first-come, first-served, avoiding the online registration process that's befuddled many South Carolinians in Phase 1B.

From streaming church services online to getting a vaccine himself, Swinton said he's trying to set an example for his community.

"There's a lot of skepticism in the African American community, and in other minority communities, regarding the COVID vaccine that relates to abuses that were heaped on these populations in the past," Roper St. Francis Healthcare's Dr. Lloyd Hepburn said in January. "The African American community has been more affected than any other group (so) not wanting to take this life-saving vaccine is truly, truly tragic."

Data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Black people account for 26 percent of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina and 32 percent of coronavirus-related deaths, but account for just 15 percent of the state's vaccinations. And areas without steady public transit and strong internet connection make it more difficult for residents to access vaccination information and sites.

So when Swinton looked over the crowd and realized he couldn't see the line's end from the side door of his church, the pain of knowing he'd have to turn someone away came with a measure of joy. Congregations, neighbors and social media had gotten the word out even better than he expected.

The crowd stretched from the church, at 44 Nassau St., to Columbus Street, full of people holding umbrellas to shade their neighbors and setting up folding chairs for them.

By midafternoon, Swinton wasn't sure how many people would have to go home without a shot. Running from 3 to 6 p.m., the event's planners had expected just a few hundred attendees. He hoped the church could hold another event, partnering with state or city officials who need space in the neighborhood.

If possible, he'd like to ensure the people who waited so long for shots on March 13 could be first in line next time. But however the logistics play out, Swinton pledged that he'll keep working until everyone who needs the vaccine has a shot.