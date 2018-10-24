Another one-way street in downtown Charleston will soon be converted to handle two-way traffic.
The city's Transportation Director Keith Benjamin announced to City Council this week that the long-dormant plans to reverse a lane on Line Street were revived and are ready to hit the ground.
The residential two-lane street in Cannonborough-Elliottborough runs parallel to the Septima P. Clark Parkway, and right now, traffic can only head east between Rutledge Avenue and King Street. It's already two-way from King to Aiken streets.
City Council approved the change in 2012 as part of the larger plan to convert Coming Street to two-way. Benjamin said that project is still on hold because of a lack of funding, but Line Street was one that the city could go ahead and tackle.
The start date hasn't been finalized yet but will be announced before the work begins. Benjamin said his goal is to begin the work by the end of the year.
Reversing a lane on the stretch from Rutledge to King will allow residents to get around the neighborhood more easily, and will likely slow down traffic and make it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists, Benjamin said.
Line will be the third street in that neighborhood to convert to two-way. Spring and Cannon streets were converted, repaved and updated earlier this year, a change that neighborhood President Marion Hawkins said has been overwhelmingly embraced by residents.
"We’ve seen such a success with the conversion of Spring and Cannon and everybody thought that was going to cause traffic to come to a standstill. They thought it would just be one big mess," he said. "It's made the neighborhood more livable and more walkable."
He said he expects the Line Street conversion to do the same.
Benjamin said there will be more protection for bicyclists on Line with the addition of "sharrows," or signals that advise people to share the roadway.
He said conversion of Line won't involve nearly as much work because it's basically just being restriped, not repaved and redesigned as Cannon and Spring were.
He added that none of the on-street parking spaces will be removed.