The city of Charleston's effort to slow down traffic on residential streets to make them safer for pedestrians and cyclists continues next week with the two-way conversion of Line Street.
City crews will convert the street Wednesday, and their work is expected to last one day.
The residential, two-lane street bisects the peninsula and is mostly two-way already. Its existing one-way, eastbound stretch between Rutledge Avenue to King Street will convert.
During that work, the westbound lane will be closed one block at a time as existing pavement markings are replaced. The eastbound lane is expected to remain open.
Before finalizing the two-way conversion, crews will install additional crosswalks, street markings, curb extensions and new pedestrian signals and signs.
Once that's completed, crews will paint bicycle sharrows — shared-lane markings to alert drivers to heavy bike presence — between King and St. Philip streets, as well as a raised crosswalk over Line Street at the Percy Street intersection.
“This two-way conversion and series of roadway improvements will increase the safety of those moving throughout this corridor, both pedestrians and motorists," Traffic and Transportation Director Keith Benjamin said.
He thanked the neighborhood for its input and continued support.
City Council approved the change in 2012. Line will be the third street in the neighborhood to convert to two-way. Spring and Cannon streets were converted from one-way to two-way traffic, repaved and updated last year.