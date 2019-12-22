Trump Clemson Football (copy)
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, listen as President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a reception for the Clemson Tigers in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

If U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's 2018 tirade during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Brett Kavanaugh rebuilt his standing with conservatives, his relentless defense of President Donald Trump throughout 2019 cemented it.

South Carolina's senior senator took over the Senate Judiciary committee at the beginning of the year, giving him the ability to shepherd Trump's conservative judicial nominees through at rapid pace.

A regular on Sean Hannity's Fox News show and in Trump's golf cart, Graham has become one of the go-to Republican voices for a pro-Trump view on the news of the day.

As a result, Graham appears to have avoided any threatening GOP primary challenge for his 2020 reelection bid. 

Instead, he has drawn one of the most formidable Democratic opponent of his political career.

Both Graham and his likely opponent, former S.C. Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison, have been fundraising at a massive clip in the early months of the race, guaranteeing that the contest will be one of the most expensive Senate battles nationwide.

That race, plus Graham's expected role shooting down the impeachment attempt against Trump, ensures he will continue to dominate headlines well into 2020.

