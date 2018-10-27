The heart of Lincolnville is most visible inside a church, where spirituality mixes with historical research and racial integration.
On a recent Monday, warm light filtered through the yellow stained glass windows inside New Vision Cathedral. It was just after noon and the regulars had filed in: a couple of sisters, a husband and wife and a woman with three young children.
With their eyes closed, hands clapping and hips swaying, they prayed in a call-and-response.
Lincolnville (population 1,139) is nestled in a forested area just south and west of U.S. Highway 78 in Charleston County, among North Charleston, Ladson and Summerville. It was founded by freed slaves in the days immediately after the Civil War.
Now, 151 years later, the town's history will be commemorated on an official S.C. historical marker.
Efforts to obtain the marker were led by New Vision Cathedral's Rev. Edward Johnson. During his research into the town's history, the Goose Creek native was surprised to learn the town has an immediate connection to Emanuel AME in Charleston — heightening its importance, he said, past, present and future.
Johnson will unveil the marker on Jan. 5 — a celebration timed with the Emancipation Proclamation that was issued on Jan. 1, 1863, by President Abraham Lincoln, the town's namesake.
Many of the town's oldest black residents attended segregated schools. But even they don't know the full story behind the town's creation — because it was never documented in history books, Johnson said.
"All of that history has been under wraps," Johnson said. "Our goal is to help get the town on the map."
'The gift of love'
Like many freedman communities in the South, Lincolnville was formed shortly after the end of the Civil War, which freed the slaves. But the town's unique history long predates its 1867 origins.
The story begins with Denmark Vesey.
In 1822, Vesey, a free black man, was arrested for an alleged plot to capture the arsenal on Meeting Street and kill the governor and white slaveholders. Before that, however, Vesey founded Hempstead AME church in Charleston as a place of worship for enslaved Africans. After Vesey and 34 others were captured and hung for treason, Hempstead AME was burned to the ground.
Around this time, a young minister named Harvey Cain was rising within the AME church as a pastor in Brooklyn, N.Y. In 1865, after slavery ended, Cain was given a special order: move to Charleston, find the fledgling members of Hempstead AME and create a new house of worship.
Together, Cain and Vesey's parishioners founded a new church. They named it "Emanuel" — Hebrew for "God was with us." The church eventually relocated to Calhoun Street, where it stands today.
Unlike Vesey, Cain did not believe in violence as a means for redemption. He used his influence as Emanuel's pastor to launch a successful political career. As one of South Carolina's earliest black representatives, Cain established a newspaper and helped revise South Carolina's constitution.
Cain purchased a large tract of farmland in rural Berkeley County. In 1867, Cain and six African-American leaders — Daniel Adger, Marc Buffett, Hector Grant, the Rev. Lewis Ruffin Nichols, the Rev. M.B. Salters and Walter Steele — founded Lincolnville.
They named the town in honor of Lincoln. Cain built Ebenezer AME church at the town's center.
Johnson believes that Lincolnville was among the first towns settled by freed blacks, if not the first community — black or white — established immediately after the Civil War.
A haven for families
Officially incorporated in 1889, Lincolnville quickly became a place where formerly enslaved families flocked during Reconstruction. In these early years, community leaders built a one-room jail, established a small school and formed more churches.
There is one living resident who, along with her sister, has attempted to document the town's history.
Rosalee Washington was born in 1935 in a house behind a cow pasture near Summerville. Her father worked there as a sharecropper until the family saved enough money to purchase land in nearby Lincolnville.
There, they joined other African-American families on the winding, pine tree-lined Dunmeyer Hill Road. Washington and her sister played in the front yard, where a lemon tree grew. On Sunday mornings, the family sang in the pews of Ebenezer AME church — the church founded by Cain.
And on weekday mornings, the two sisters walked to Lincolnville Elementary, a school founded by the community for its black children.
"I thought we had arrived," Washington said of her family's move to the town.
Washington got married in Lincolnville, raised her children in the town and taught for 31 years in an integrated elementary school. In 2004, she and her sister, Christine Hampton, published a book based on the history they had collected about Lincolnville. Washington stitched a quilt that included each piece of the historical timeline.
But even their book and the quilt, Washington said, did not contain the details Johnson recently unearthed about Cain.
"It is such a unique community," she said. "Teachers cared a lot about the children. ... After integration, black people expanded their horizons, and we lost that connection."
A site for a new 'brotherhood'
Like neighboring Summerville, Lincolnville is on the cusp of massive residential growth as the housing market in Charleston continues to boom.
A $25 million multi-family housing complex will soon accommodate up to 300 families, Johnson said. Another development, dubbed Lincolnville Square, will include 30 new single-family homes designed by the same developer.
The town still has a black mayor, but its population has grown more diverse. According to the U.S. Census, its 1,139 population is 49 percent black and 45 percent white.
Racial integration in churches, schools and small towns is exactly what Cain had envisioned for the South, Johnson said.
"Cain said, 'I look for the day when there will be no more black or white, but one common brotherhood and one united people going forward in the progress of the nation,'" Johnson said. "When Cain spoke of a 'brotherhood,' he sounded like Martin Luther King."
After the historical marker is installed in the town early next year, Johnson hopes to work with Emanuel AME and the city of Charleston to encourage downtown tourists to consider a short side trip to Lincolnville's historical sites.
The town's oldest remaining structure, the one-room stone jail dating back to the late 1800s, could be restored and turned into a museum, Johnson said. Washington said she hopes to see a historical marker added to the former school, which now serves as Lincolnville Town Hall.
"Harvey Cain's story may have been all forgotten by the masses," Johnson said. "But historic Lincolnville, from this period forward, will forever be a constant reminder of the gift of love for fellow man that was deposited into him by the Holy Spirit and the help of good parents."