Lincolnville disappointed over removed Lowcountry Rapid Transit bus stops

LINCOLNVILLE — Plans to include bus stops in this small community as part of the Lowcountry Rapid Transit project were nixed, frustrating some in the town.

The decision was made because project organizers could not prove ridership demand in the area.

Mayor Charles Duberry said Lincolnville, located just outside the larger town of Summerville, feels excluded from the project that's expected to improve mobility and spur development in the Charleston area.

"Just because we're a small municipality, does that mean you leave us out?"

The Lowcountry Rapid Transit system, a mass capacity high transit project, will connect communities between Dorchester and Charleston counties. The project, planned by the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, involves running a bus in a dedicated bus lane along the U.S 78 and U.S. 52 corridor.

The idea is to provide regional traffic relief.

Initially, bus stops were planned from downtown Summerville to downtown Charleston. But several Lincolnville residents recently learned two individual transit stops planned in and around the town, and two stops in Summerville, were removed from the transit project.

Individual transit stations will now be built between the Ladson fairgrounds and downtown Charleston.

The stops won't be part of the initial transit line due to funding issues.

Charleston County will pay $180 million for construction costs and $70 million for operation costs. The federal Capital Investment grant program will add $180 million to the construction funds.

The entire project will cost $360 million.

Proving ridership demand is a critical component in securing the grant, said Sharon Hollis, COG's project lead for the rapid transit system. Planners couldn't prove the ridership demand for the Summerville and Lincolnville areas, which was needed to qualify for the federal money.

Lincolnville has a population of about 2,000 residents, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. The town had been looking forward to direct access to the mass transit line.

Longtime resident Anna Gleaton said the bus route will be good because it'll help connect those in Lincolnville to jobs and hospitals downtown. The line would also be an asset for accessing recreational spaces, such as the beaches, where there's limited parking, she said.

She was discouraged to hear that some stops were taken off the plan.

"I was disappointed for the people that it could help," she said.

In lieu of the LRT line stretching to Summerville, planners are now looking to develop a bus route between the Summerville and Ladson station. Though the route won't be part of the LRT line, it'll help improve access. The route would connect people in Summerville and Lincolnville to the main route along U.S. 78 and U.S. 52.

“The goal is to get people to the line," Hollis said.

The Council of Governments and the town are currently conducting an online transit survey focused on the public's transportation needs. Town residents can voice their concerns in the the survey, available through April 20 at surveymonkey.com/r/LTNS032021.

“The people of Lincolnville are a valued part of the region and they’re going to be connected to this transit system," said Daniel Brock, a regional strategist with COG.

But some still feel the efforts aren't enough.

William Hamilton, executive director of Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit, said Lincolnville has been promised for years it would have a bus station. He wants to see individual stations for Summerville and Lincolnville to be put back in the plans for the transit line.

Organizers of the project estimate one-way trips would take an hour. This would enable those who'd prefer to live in Lincolnville, a smaller community, to still get to work on the peninsula in a reasonable amount of time, Hamilton said.

“That’s the best in both worlds," he said. “That's what it's all about — giving people good places to live, ways to get to work, and ways to enjoy their families."