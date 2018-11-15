It was every driver's worst nightmare.
Renee Gore drove west on Interstate 526, a dark, elevated roadway towering above hundreds of North Charleston homes.
A few minutes after 2 a.m., driver Michael Griffith crashed into Gore's car. A third car crashed into the Griffith's car. Then, a fourth.
That was in August 2017, just months after North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey pleaded with the S.C. Department of Transportation to fix the unlit lights in this stretch of I-526.
According to S.C. Department of Transportation officials, the lights themselves worked fine but the power cable, which dated back to the late 1980s, had gone kaput. It would require about $1.4 million to fix, officials said, which was money the DOT did not have.
Crashes in this part of 526 have increased annually in recent years. The S.C. Department of Public Safety counted 177 crashes in 2014, which resulted in 47 injuries. By the end of 2017, 349 crashes had left 110 injured. Most crashes occur during rush hour but in 2017, the department counted 84 crashes between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
A few months ago, Gore, Griffith and two passengers inside Griffith's car filed a lawsuit against DOT. They claimed they could not see each others' vehicles. According to court documents, Gore was forced to undergo surgery on her ankle, while Griffith suffered a brain bleed, broken ribs and a damaged bladder. In its response, the DOT denied allegations.
“This would be different if we never had lights,” Summey said. “But just to let them go out and never fix them ... that’s — that’s unconscionable.”
'Very scary'
When this section of 526 was built in the late-1980s, lights drew power from a cable that hung from the side of the elevated roadway. A few years ago, the insulation on the cable cracked, leading to corrosion inside.
In 2016, the DOT spent $500,000 to fix the cable to no avail, engineering administrator Robert Clark said last year. DOT officials said then the cost of fixing the cable was about $1.4 million. This week, Charleston area traffic engineer Josh Johnson said the project cost likely has grown to about $2 million.
"All of it needs to be replaced, but because of money, we can’t do it all," Clark said.
The residential areas around the roads that connect drivers to this part of 526 — North Rhett and Virginia Avenues — are some of the fastest growing in North Charleston, Summey said.
What's more, Summey said, is that the interstate is used every day by thousands of drivers who don't call the city home, including commuters from Summerville, West Ashley and Mount Pleasant, as well as drivers of commercial tractor-trailers.
City leaders estimate that commuters bring the city's daytime population from 110,900 to around 250,000. Summey said he tells his own family not to drive on 526 after dark.
"It is a dark section of the road," Summey said. "If someone breaks down and eases over to the side of the road, their battery's dead, they don’t have any light. It's very scary."
Temporary fix?
Commuters who use this road soon may see the light, thanks to a patch planned by the Charleston-area office.
Johnson submitted a request to DOT on Nov. 9 to fund three wooden poles that would provide external power sources to the light grid. The fix would be a temporary one, but it would still provide light for a time, he said.
The cost? About $130,000.
"It’s still a hefty price tag, but it’s a far cry from $2 million," Johnson said.
At this point, Summey said, he would welcome any type of fix — temporary or permanent.
“This is a very serious issue,” he said. “We’re getting the traffic, but we’re not getting the respect.”
Andrew Knapp contributed to this report.