Lightning delays demolition of granite column that held John C. Calhoun above Charleston

Workers on Tuesday afternoon planned to remove the granite column that supported and elevated the John C. Calhoun monument 115 feet above Charleston for nearly 124 years.
But lightning strikes in the distance halted workers after just over two hours of work.
Crews spent the afternoon shimmying a metal cable they lassoed up the cylindrical column before rain started falling and the city's Parks and Capital Projects Director Jason Kronsberg called it a day.
Work is expected to resume Wednesday morning.
Calhoun, a congressman and vice president who died years before Southern states launched the Confederacy, is also remembered as a fierce defender of slavery and, to some, a representation of the city's dark past.
In June, city leaders decided to take the statute down, making an announcement on the fifth anniversary of the Emanuel AME massacre and in the wake of calls for police reform and removal of Confederate monuments across the country.
Charleston, a port city, benefited from the enslavement of Black men and women.