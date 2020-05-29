Lexington Medical Center employee fired after posting a racial slur on Facebook

COLUMBIA — Lexington Medical Center fired an employee Friday who used a racial slur in a social media post on a Columbia TV station's Facebook page.

The hospital system declined to name the employee, who worked in a clerical position. Attempts by The Post and Courier to reach the employee were unsuccessful.

"The employee’s comments did not reflect our values and violated our organization’s policies. We do not tolerate that type of behavior," the hospital said in a statement.

"At Lexington Medical Center, our goal is to provide our patients, families and visitors with the finest health care available," it continued. "This care begins with recognizing the dignity, diversity and worth of every individual in our community and committing to treat each other with respect and compassion."

The comment made Thursday night contained a derogatory term for African Americans and has since been deleted. Screenshots of the comment have been shared on Facebook and Twitter. It was posted on an article about the Minneapolis protests following Monday's death of George Floyd. Protests erupted after Floyd, an African American man, was seen on video gasping for breath during an arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.