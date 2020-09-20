Lexington man arrested for brandishing weapon at Charleston Battery protest

A 49-year-old Lexington man has been charged with brandishing a weapon after he refused to secure a rifle he brought to a protest at the Charleston Battery.

Charleston police officers were stationed by the Confederate Defenders of Charleston monument to monitor a permitted protest Sunday morning. Around 20 protesters were at the monument when the Lexington man arrived with three others.

The four individuals were not associated with the demonstration taking place, according to police.

Around an hour later, the Lexington man and another man began brandishing rifles. Officers informed them of Charleston's ordinance against brandishing.

A violation is considered a misdemeanor and covers waving or flourishing a weapon menacingly or displaying it in threateningly or aggressively, according to authorities.

The man reportedly told the other man to secure his weapon but refused to secure his own. After a second conversation with officers, he was charged with brandishing a weapon and taken into custody peacefully, police said.

The other man who had brought a rifle secured his weapon and was not charged.