Lexington County teacher on leave after instructor at same school accused of Nazi ties

COLUMBIA — A Lexington County social studies teacher has been placed on leave a day after online postings accused a teacher from the same school of being a Nazi who helped organized the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Lexington County One School District is “thoroughly investigating” accusations against an unnamed 42-year-old social studies teacher at Pleasant Hill Middle School, district spokeswoman Mary Beth Hill said.

She did not elaborate on the nature of the accusations first raised Wednesday afternoon.

“The district takes any incident like this seriously," Hill said.

A Twitter thread posted Wednesday published assertions of a Pleasant Hill Middle School social studies teacher’s involvement as a Nazi planning travel and lodging for the Charlottesville rally. The mass gathering attracted white supremacists in the fight over moving a Confederate statue from a public park. A counter-protester was run over by a car and killed during the rally.

The Post and Courier is not naming the employee placed on leave because the newspaper has not independently verified the accusations or the teacher's identity. Efforts to reach the teacher Thursday were unsuccessful.

Pleasant Hill Middle School’s Twitter account has become protected, allowing limited access.