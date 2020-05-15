You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Lexington County teacher accused of Nazi ties quits after being placed on leave

  • Updated
In wake of Charlottesville tragedy, Summerville church plans pro-peace event, candlelight vigil

A makeshift memorial of flowers and a photo of victim, Heather Heyer, sits in Charlottesville, Virginia., Sunday, August 13, 2017. Heyer died when a car rammed into a group of people who were protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered in the city for a rally.

 Contributed photo/Steve Helber/AP

COLUMBIA — A Lexington One School District social studies teacher facing online accusations of Nazi ties left his job on Friday.

Tim Manning Jr. asked to be released from his contract, school district officials said.

Manning was a social studies teacher at Pleasant Hill Middle School. He was placed on leave Thursday, a day after online postings accused an educator from the same school of being a Nazi who helped organize protestors going to the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Manning's attorney has denied the allegations. 

The district didn’t name the teacher or elaborate on the accusations raised in a Twitter thread posted Wednesday when Manning was placed on leave. District spokesman Mary Beth Hill said officials were “thoroughly investigating” the claims.

An attorney hired by the family confirmed Manning as the teacher named in tweets. Manning's wife, Melissa, denied the social media allegations before referring additional questions to their attorney.

“They have absolutely nothing to do with the repugnant Twitter account referenced in recent blog articles and on social media,” Columbia-based lawyer Elizabeth Millender said in a statement. “They are not members of, nor do they sympathize in any way with, fringe or otherwise prejudicial groups or associations."

Paul Porter, another attorney for the family, confirmed Manning's departure from the school district Friday night. 

A Twitter thread posted Wednesday published assertions of Manning's involvement as a Nazi planning travel and lodging for the Charlottesville rally. The mass gathering attracted white supremacists in the fight over moving a Confederate statue from a public park. A counter-protester was run over by a car and killed during the rally.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Follow Adam Benson on Twitter @AdamNewshound12.

Tags

Benson joined The Post and Courier's Columbia bureau in November 2019. A native of Boston, he spent five years at the Greenwood Index-Journal and has won multiple South Carolina Press Association awards for his reporting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News