Lexington County teacher accused of Nazi ties quits after being placed on leave

COLUMBIA — A Lexington One School District social studies teacher facing online accusations of Nazi ties left his job on Friday.

Tim Manning Jr. asked to be released from his contract, school district officials said.

Manning was a social studies teacher at Pleasant Hill Middle School. He was placed on leave Thursday, a day after online postings accused an educator from the same school of being a Nazi who helped organize protestors going to the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Manning's attorney has denied the allegations.

The district didn’t name the teacher or elaborate on the accusations raised in a Twitter thread posted Wednesday when Manning was placed on leave. District spokesman Mary Beth Hill said officials were “thoroughly investigating” the claims.

An attorney hired by the family confirmed Manning as the teacher named in tweets. Manning's wife, Melissa, denied the social media allegations before referring additional questions to their attorney.

“They have absolutely nothing to do with the repugnant Twitter account referenced in recent blog articles and on social media,” Columbia-based lawyer Elizabeth Millender said in a statement. “They are not members of, nor do they sympathize in any way with, fringe or otherwise prejudicial groups or associations."

Paul Porter, another attorney for the family, confirmed Manning's departure from the school district Friday night.

A Twitter thread posted Wednesday published assertions of Manning's involvement as a Nazi planning travel and lodging for the Charlottesville rally. The mass gathering attracted white supremacists in the fight over moving a Confederate statue from a public park. A counter-protester was run over by a car and killed during the rally.