COLUMBIA — A former Lexington County-owned gymnasium will become an emergency shelter, the only one of its kind in a region that’s home to almost 300,000 people.

Last month, the County Council approved a request by Emergency Services Director David Kerr to ready the Ballpark Road property for its new function.

“The county has never had a facility, that we control, which can be used for immediate, short-term local sheltering of citizens under emergency situations and conditions,” Kerr wrote in his proposal. “By having this facility … we will not have to negatively impact other agencies, departments, schools or services to house displaced citizens.”

The building became available after the county’s aging and recreation commission, which managed it as a gym, moved forward with plans to construct a new one along Barr Road.

Officials have other uses in mind for the old gym, including a joint training area and warehouse for donations and supplies.

Kerr said county officials will work with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to get the new shelter certified for evacuees with special needs.

In 2015, the facility was used to store relief items after South Carolina’s historic floods that caused about $12 billion in damage statewide.

Lexington County Council chairman Scott Whetstone said turning the gym into a dedicated shelter and emergency response facility is the best use for the property.

“Having this tool in the county’s toolbox allows for emergency services to provide an even higher level of care to residents in the event that they need to evacuate from their homes,” he said. “We felt that this would be a great extension of the services we provide to our residents during times of emergency.”