A Lexington County firefighter was killed on Friday after he was struck by a tractor-trailer while responding to a call.
Paul Quattlebaum, a fire engineer with the Lexington County Fire Service, was a 22-year veteran of the fire service, officials said Friday night.
Quattlebaum's unit was responding to a medical call shortly before 3:30 p.m. when he and his partner came across a crash near the 5200 block of Fairview Road and stopped to check on the people involved in that crash, according to a statement by county officials.
"While performing his duty, Quattlebaum was hit by the semi-truck," according to the statement. "After receiving medical care on scene, Lexington County (Emergency Medical Services) transported Quattlebaum to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries."
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
Quattlebaum was a Batesburg-Leesville native and most recently was serving as a firefighter in Lexington County Fire Service's Station 27, serving residents in the Samaria area, according to the statement.
He started his career as a volunteer firefighter in 1997 and became a full-time firefighter in 2000, officials said. Quattlebaum was promoted in November 2002 to the position of fire engineer.
From October 2017 to March 2018, he also served as a "ride-up captain," in which he would fill in as a captain when others were off duty, officials said.
Prior to joining the fire service, Quattlebaum was a lance corporal in the Marine Corps and served as a field-radio operator from 1992 to 1994 until he was honorably discharged because of injury, officials said.