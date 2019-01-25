Thomas Campbell wielded a shovel Friday, building up dirt around the tombstone of the woman he loved, whom he buried the day after Christmas.
Cynthia Campbell had died two weeks earlier but couldn't be buried because the historic Monrovia Cemetery had been flooded by rain. Her 67th birthday was near and a big balloon that read "Princess" lay by the headstone, surrounded by smaller balloons and memorial flowers.
"Over the years I don't know what happened here," Campbell said.
Heavy rains in December flooded Monrovia Cemetery in spots, exposing some graves and leaving its soil squishing underfoot. Families raised concerns, but little has been accomplished so far to rectify their worries.
State Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, is leading a push to get the owners to do more, with mixed results. On Friday, he held a second meeting with Monrovia families, making an attorney available by conference call to answer legal questions.
The worst of the flooding has been pumped out and the exposed gravesites set back in place. On Friday, a portion of the roadway around the cemetery sat in a pool of water. Some headstones were sunken in.
Attorneys for the city of Charleston are looking to beef up regulations regarding maintaining facilities such as cemeteries as well as requiring deeper-dug graves. Any regulation passed would apply only going forward, not to existing facilities such as Monrovia, city Attorney Susan Herdina said.
Public nuisance laws could be enforced if the cemetery floods again and the owners don't respond, she said.
Gilliard plans to file a resolution when the state Legislature meets next week that would amend laws governing abandoned cemeteries to give county and municipal governments more "power to regulate the maintenance, mission and safety" of existing cemeteries, Gilliard said.
That resolution's prospects aren't certain. Forwarded a copy of both the law and resolution in a request to support it, Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor passed the documents on to the county's legal staff and told Gilliard "he would have to come before council and ask them if they would be amenable to that.".
"County Council has not made a decision whether we want to get in the middle of this. That's something we may not legally be able to do," Pryor said.
The cemetery is owned by the Monrovia Union Cemetery Association. Its agent is Bryan McNeal, according to a non-profit registration with the S.C. Secretary of State's office. McNeal was not available for comment Friday, according to the person who answered his work phone.
Gilliard said McNeal has not responded to his calls.
The historic cemetery off Oceanic Street is a treasured memorial among local African-American families. It dates to the post-Emancipation era of the latter 19th century.
More than 1,000 tombs lie alongside a drainage creek that feeds the nearby Ashley River. When high tides or rain floods the river, drainage backs up throughout the area, flooding some gravesites.
That's partly an unfortunate consequence of tradition and partly a gap in state regulations: Families often request the departed be buried just below the surface rather than six feet under ground.
Meanwhile, the S.C. Labor, Licensing and Regulation Department doesn't license the site because it doesn't receive continuing payments from families, according to a spokeswoman.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control currently has no jurisdiction because there are no health problems associated with the exposed graves, according to a spokesman.
The gravesites in the Monrovia Cemetery "should have been higher," Thomas Campbell said Friday as he patted the dirt in place around Cynthia Campbell's grave. He'd like to see it done, but he doesn't want to burdened families with the cost.
"As long as it doesn't hurt anybody," he said.