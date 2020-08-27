Legal questions raised about Folly Beach parking and Sullivan's Island beach rules

A group of Charleston area residents that sued Isle of Palms over beach parking restrictions has sent letters to Folly Beach and Sullivan's Island suggesting they could be next if their beach-related restrictions are extended.

All three barrier islands approved emergency restrictions in mid-July, in each case taking the position that the rules would slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Like Isle of Palms, Folly Beach temporarily prohibited non-residents from using hundreds of free beach parking spaces. The restrictions on Isle of Palms have since expired for most parking areas, while Folly's continue until Sept. 14.

Sullivan's Island did not reduce parking, which is free island-wide, but prohibited beach-goers from bringing coolers, chairs or shade devices such as umbrellas in order to keep groups from gathering on the beach. Those rules are also set to expire Sept. 14.

The Charleston Beach Foundation, a recently formed outlet affiliated with an 8,500-member Facebook group called Charleston Area Public Beach Access and Parking Group, on Wednesday warned Folly Beach and Sullivan's Island it "fully intends to pursue any and all remedies" if the regulations are not allowed to expired Sept. 14.

The group alleges Folly Beach's parking restrictions violate several state laws and claims the temporary beach rules on Sullivan's discriminate against people — the elderly, the handicapped and those with skin cancer, for example — who may need chairs and umbrellas on the beach.

The demand letters were sent to elected officials on Folly and Sullivan's on Wednesday.

Sullivan's Island Administrator Andy Benke noted that the restrictions are due to expire unless Town Council extends them. The issue could be discussed when the council holds committee meetings Tuesday.

"I don’t expect the council’s decision will be driven by the letter," he said. "It depends on what’s going on with the virus, and whether it’s safe for large gatherings on the beach."

Folly Beach Administrator Spencer Whetmore referred questions to Mayor Tim Goodwin, who could not be reached for comment. Like Benke, Whetmore noted that the parking restrictions will expire Sept. 14 unless City Council takes action to extend them.

"Absent any other action, that's where we stand," she said.

Meanwhile, the beach group's lawsuit against Isle of Palms continues. Early this month, the group sought an injunction to force an immediate end to the island's parking restrictions, but a judge ruled for Isle of Palms.

Circuit Court Judge Ryan Griffin said during an Aug. 7 hearing that when Isle of Palms temporarily prohibited non-residents from using 763 parking spaces near the beach, it was an inconvenience rather than an irreparable harm, and therefore an injunction was not appropriate.

The restrictions on all but about 200 parking spaces on Isle of Palms have since expired, but the lawsuit also challenges the city's use of emergency meetings and emergency ordinances, and claims the city violated the state Freedom of Information Act by approving restrictions that were not on the City Council's agenda.

Isle of Palms has made plans to charge for all beach parking on the island starting in March 2021.

Lee Rowland, a Mount Pleasant resident who is director of the new Charleston Beach Foundation, said the group will seek nonprofit status. She said the organization plans to focus on Charleston-area beach issues broadly, not just the temporary regulations.

“There’s a much bigger picture," Rowland said Thursday. "The very drastic things that were done caught our attention. Long-term strategies are still being determined.”

For now, if the governments of Folly Beach and Sullivan's Island do nothing, the regulations to which Charleston Beach Foundation has objected to will expire on their own.