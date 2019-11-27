A chemical leak and fire early Wednesday at the Lanxess facility on King Street Extension led to nearby residents taking shelter and part of the road and Interstate 26 being shut down, officials said.

Crews were unloading a container of phosphorous at Lanxess, a specialty chemicals company, shortly after midnight when the leak occurred, plant manager Jean-Francois Berthiaume said. They are still investigating how precisely the leak happened.

"Fortunately, no one was hurt," Berthiaume said. The plant was also the site of a chlorine leak in May, he said. Both chlorine and phosphorous are toxic to humans.

Charleston Fire Department was called to Lanxess at 2151 King Street Extension after an automatic fire alarm went off. It took hours to extinguish the fire, and by 4 a.m. crews were still working to verify that the leak had been contained, Chief Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh said.

Officials sent out a reverse 911 call to residents in the area at 1:50 a.m. to tell them to take shelter and secure their windows and doors. They closed nearby roadways, including I-26, which had been re-opened by 4 a.m., Julazadeh said. A police car was still outside the facility later in the morning.

This isn't the first time King Street residents have been endangered by the site, which previously hosted the Albright & Wilson chemical plant. In 1991, an explosion at that site killed nine people and injured dozens, sending chemicals into surrounding neighborhoods. The Lanxess facility sits in a highly industrialized part of King Street, but over the railroad tracks and off Meeting Street, several residential communities are near the facility.

Bobby Melvin lives in a house near the facility, and he vividly remembers the 1991 explosion. "It wrecked the area," he said. Melvin was surprised when he got the call early this morning about the chemical leak, and it reminded him of the explosion. You never know if it'll happen again, he said.

Some residents in the area said they didn't receive the call but heard loud sirens. Gaston Bruen, who lives in a nearby home, said the incident makes him nervous to have a chemical plant so close to where he lives.

Lanxess purchased the 122-acre Charleston site from Solvay in early 2018. They also operate a facility in Goose Creek.

This story is developing.