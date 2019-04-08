COLUMBIA — A leading South Carolina lawmaker says he is under police protection after a Facebook commenter threatened to shoot him over a bill, which would allow people to carry handguns in the state without a permit.
The commenter was expressing frustration at state Rep. Peter McCoy, a Charleston Republican and chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee, because the gun bill has not advanced in the Statehouse this year.
"Totally sucks that one guy has that much control. Maybe we should shoot him?" the comment read.
The ominous note was written after a group called Freedom Action Network of South Carolina blamed McCoy on Facebook for holding up the legislation in his committee. The group called McCoy the "#1 enemy of restoring our gun rights."
The Freedom Action Network already deleted the shooting threat from their Facebook page by Monday.
"Under no circumstance do we advocate even the hint of a threat of violence," the group told The Post and Courier via Facebook message. "We disagree with Peter on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, but in no way do we wish him or his family any harm of any kind.
But the call to possibly shoot a sitting state lawmaker wasn't the only hostile remarks made on the site. Others also took aim at McCoy, an eight-year veteran of the Statehouse who was a finalist to become the U.S. Attorney for South Carolina last year.
"McCoy needs a 'come to Jesus talking to' and a serious one."
"Get the bill passed or look at your future."
"He needs a behind the barn talking to!"
The comments were threatening enough that McCoy, a father of three, has taken a long list of precautions.
McCoy said he beefed up security at his private law office in Charleston. He warned his legislative staff in the Statehouse in Columbia. He asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate. And he met with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office to ask for deputies to monitor his home.
Officers have been watching his residence in recent days, McCoy said.
"Things that are said like that you have to take seriously," McCoy said Monday. "I don't know whether this guy's statement will spark action by someone else. I don't know whether he really means it."
"People think they can say anything behind a keyboard and it won't have consequences," McCoy added. "I'm sorry, but I take every comment very seriously today."
McCoy views the post as part of a larger problem that social media has created. Combative posts on Facebook and Twitter, he said, can lead to a swarm of caustic comments that verges toward violence.
"It is sad and pathetic that politics has come to this, where people can't have a disagreement on an issue and talk about it and work through it," he said. "It's going to discourage good people from wanting to serve."
This story is developing. Check back for updates.