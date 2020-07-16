Leading SC Baptist denominations unite for prayer walk in North Charleston's Park Circle

Two of South Carolina's leading Black and white Baptist denominations assembled Thursday in North Charleston to build bridges and pray for unity within the faith.

Leaders of the predominately white S.C. Baptist Convention, the Palmetto State's largest Protestant denomination, and the historically African American Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of South Carolina were joined by dozens of Charleston area pastors.

They gathered to ask for God's forgiveness for racial injustice, and call for congregations to build bridges.

"We lament a past riddled with injustice, racial superiority, acts of terror over and over," said Josh Powell, president of the SCBC.

The convention, which has a definitively racist past, has made efforts in recent years to atone for its sins.

Dr. Donald Greene, president of the Baptist education that includes 1,100 membership churches, prayed and encouraged believers to express love, hoping that pulpits will one day be "beyond black and white."

"So, when the world sees the church loving, it will become contagious," he said.

The prayer walk was organized by pastors Joe Warring of Northbridge Baptist and Larry Goss of Destiny Worship as an effort to demonstrate unity among the faith community, combating racism with prayer against "wickedness and evil, which are the root causes of racism and other sins of pride and greed."

Warring said for justice and peace to happen in the land, it must come through Jesus Christ.

"We're not here to talk about politics. We're not here to talk about legislation," he said.

Others noted the interconnection of religion and societal issues.

Pastor Kenyatta Mandela, pastor of Abyssinia Missionary Baptist Church, said the spiritual wickedness is the root cause of violence and other evils in the land. He said faith leaders must also pay attention to the physical needs of people, adding clergy can't offer spiritual food while ignoring people's need for physical substances.

"You can't separate one from the other," he said.

The group began the event with prayer at Charity Missionary Baptist Church, a building housing a historically Black congregation in the city's Liberty Hill community. They then walked nearby to Holmes Avenue Baptist Church, a predominately white faith community. Most of those present wore masks, circling in front of the churches for prayers of healing and unity.

The Rev. Kathy Simmons, an associate minister at Charity, spoke of the significance of the church serving as the walk's starting point.

The church, which has been in the community founded by freed slaves for more than 100 years, has been a symbol of hope during oppression of African Americans.

As the group walked from the building, Simmons said the ministers' prayers offered hope to a community that's grappling with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She said she hopes people realize that God is not dead.

"It's a scary time for a lot of people," she said.

Standing in front of Holmes Avenue, Pastor Steve Tuck, leader at East Cooper Baptist, said all people are made in God's image and he called on churches to break down the walls of hostility.

"I get so sick and tired of turf wars we do with churches," he said. "Lord, that's not your plan."

Faith leaders were joined by North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and one other law enforcement officer. The event concluded in the middle of Park Circle, where participants engaged in praise and worship and prayed specifically for police officers.

This is the second prayer walk organized by the group. The first took place last month in downtown Charleston, where several dozen pastors stopped at different historical markers of slavery to pray against the sin of racism and ask God to implement justice.