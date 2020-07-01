Lawyers for Elijah Weatherspoon's family call for thorough investigation after teen's death

Attorneys for the family of a Black teenager who died after disappearing from a boat on Thursday said they will press local and state agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into what happened that night.

Elijah Dominic "Nicky" Weatherspoon, 18, was reported missing on Thursday night after he got in the water near the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, but never returned to the boat, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, which is investigating the incident. His body was found Sunday near Sullivan’s Island.

He was on the boat with eight other people, according to Capt. Robert McCullough, a Department of Natural Resources spokesman.

Attorneys with the Buckley Law Group and the Pizarro Law Firm have been retained by Weatherspoon's family.

In a statement released Tuesday night, the attorneys said the family has called for transparency and thoroughness in the investigation. On their behalf, attorneys will formally request the complete investigative files and other records from the SCDNR, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, the Sullivan's Island Police Department and other agencies involved.

After Weatherspoon's body was found Sunday, many on social media, including his family and friends, questioned the official narrative of that night's events and have suggested there might have been foul play.

Many details about what happened that night have not yet been fully established, but McCullough said “indications are (Weatherspoon) jumped” into the river of his own free will.

Statements provided to law enforcement by others on the boat did not match exactly, but “they’re all congruent, they all end in the same place,” McCullough said.

Although he was not at liberty to discuss the case in detail, McCullough said he wanted the public to know that DNR was committed to running a “painstakingly thorough” investigation.

"Elijah was a wonderful friend, brother, and son. He was an accomplished athlete, and he loved soccer and football," attorneys said in their statement on behalf of the teen's family. "He was a doting uncle to his 6-month-old niece, and his younger cousins looked up to him. He was truly loved by his family, friends, and community.

"Elijah’s untimely passing leaves a void in this family that will never be filled, and his family is struggling to make sense of the incident that took his life," the statement reads.

Many in the community have repeated the family's call for answers, and more than 80,000 people have signed a petition asking for a stringent investigation.