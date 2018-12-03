In a new court filing, lawyers representing Gov. Henry McMaster and one of his former Cabinet members deny that the S.C. Department of Social Services failed to act quickly when court-appointed monitors alerted the agency about "potential safety concerns" at a group home for children in Summerville.
The attorneys also claim in the document, which was filed in federal court in Charleston on Friday, that details related to those allegations are confidential and should be redacted from the public record. They argue it "unfairly hamstrings DSS’s ability to defend itself before the Court and before the court of public perception."
They were responding to allegations outlined in a letter filed in federal court last week that claim DSS officials were alerted nearly one year ago about allegations that staff at Pinelands Group Homes in Summerville uses solitary confinement to punish children and that the agency has continued to house children in state custody at the private facility. The letter, written by two court-appointed monitors, explained "it was clear from our tour that youth are sent to ‘serve time out’ in incredibly tight, dark, partially boarded up (and, in at least one instance, unheated) rooms for long periods of time.”
The monitors wrote that DSS needed to move children out of Pinelands with a "high sense of urgency." In a phone interview last week, Pinelands CEO Joette Kizer denied the use of solitary confinement at the group home.
Lawyers for McMaster and former DSS Director Susan Alford, both named defendants in a class-action lawsuit, did not address whether Pinelands uses solitary confinement to punish children. They only explained that an investigation is ongoing and that DSS acted swiftly in response.
"In fact, within a little over an hour of a communication with Co-Monitors long after business hours, DSS initiated action, followed up with a phone call the next morning to gather more information, convened a high-level meeting to develop an overall response plan and assembled a team of approximately twenty-five staff to engage in the response," the lawyers explained in the document. "DSS’s response included interviews and assessments of children, staffings for children, onsite facility consultations, multiple telephone calls with the Co-Monitors, and a corrective action plan for the facility. DSS’s efforts are ongoing to ensure the safety of children and to work with facilities to address any identified issues."
The court documents are related to a case filed against DSS by two advocacy groups in 2015. A settlement agreement reached in 2016 requires DSS to reduce employee workloads and to reduce the agency's reliance on group homes for the state's youngest foster children, among other things.
The advocacy groups recently asked U.S. District Court Judge Richard Gergel to hold DSS in contempt for its alleged lack of progress.
A hearing related to this case is scheduled for Tuesday in federal court.