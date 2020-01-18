Vicky Hall has waited 12 years for closure about the cold January night when her daughter Kadie Major and her grandchild were found dead next to a Moncks Corner railroad track.

And despite hiring a private investigator, getting national television to bring attention to the case and persuading authorities to reexamine what had been ruled a suicide, Hall has no answers.

In hopes of bringing justice to her daughter's suspicious death, Hall has brought in some legal firepower, John Q. Kelly. He is a high-profile New York attorney known for helping bring justice to the families of Nicole Brown Simpson, in her case against O.J. Simpson, and Natalee Holloway, whose disappearance in Aruba in 2005 was international news.

There's still only one suspect: Major's former husband Aaron, Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said.

Hall's investigation led to the case being reopened in 2018. While authorities were willing to reexamine Kadie's death, the case is still stagnant. The manner of death, which Lewis said shouldn't be suicide, isn't being changed.

Kelly wants to get to the bottom of numerous inconsistencies with the investigation.

"Vicky got me interested in the case with her personality and her persistence," Kelly told The Post and Courier. "There was a whole bunch of missteps with this case and we're going to reexamine it."

'Near-flawless'

Kelly is no stranger to the spotlight.

Specializing in civil and wrongful death cases, Kelly has been involved with some of the most notable victories in the late '90s and 2000s.

Perhaps his biggest break was in representing the estate of Nicole Brown Simpson.

She was the wife of former NFL running back O.J. Simpson, who was tried and acquitted in 1995 after being accused of murdering her and her friend Ron Goldman.

Kelly took up a wrongful death lawsuit for the Goldman family two years later and won. Simpson was held responsible in the deaths of his ex-wife and Goldman. The verdict was unanimous and the jurors levied a hefty $8.5 million in compensatory damages.

Kelly was lauded for a "near-flawless" performance during the trial, People Magazine reported.

In 2005, Holloway went to Aruba for a post-high school graduation trip. She never returned. She was last seen by her classmates with several men, including the prime suspect, Joran van der Sloot. There was never enough evidence to convict him for her disappearance.

In 2010, Van der Sloot allegedly contacted Kelly, who was representing Natalee's mother. Van der Sloot offered to reveal the location of Holloway's body and circumstances of her disappearance in exchange for $250,000. Kelly notified authorities and he was eventually charged with extortion and wire fraud before being arrested in the slaying of another woman.

Hall said she was familiar with his work in those cases.

"I would see him on television and I would get goosebumps," Hall said. "He's a fighter. And that's what we need."

Hall contacted Kelly in December by email. He responded that same day, which gave her hope.

Later that month, Kelly met with Lewis and other investigators on the Kadie Major case. He has a lot of questions.

"They can expect scrutiny," Kelly said. "Every detail and factual piece of evidence will be reexamined."

Investigation standstill

Rick Ollic, a former Berkeley County sheriff’s captain who is now chief of the Moncks Corner Police Department, said a note in Kadie’s pocket contained scribblings about spiritual warfare and the Antichrist.

The initial theory was Kadie, who was pregnant at the time, jumped toward the side of the train and the impact hurled her infant daughter, River, into the creek.

Kadie’s husband, 36-year-old Aaron Major, told investigators in an interview several days after the deaths that she may have had “postpartum depression.” He said that might have explained why she was acting strangely and why she supposedly jumped toward the train. Kadie's own obstetrician said she did not believe she had any abnormal mental condition.

After Hall hired private investigator Jessica Sanders to look into the case, she was more certain her daughter wouldn't have killed herself. The duo found a slew of jarring inconsistencies in the case.

Investigators initially examined the wrong train believed to have hit Kadie. Aaron Major's swollen hand following his wife's disappearance was not considered suspicious to investigators. One of the witness statements made by a woman who claimed to have seen Kadie walk down the tracks turned out to be false. A radio broadcast that Aaron claimed to have heard saying that two bodies were found by the railroad tracks was never broadcast and doesn't exist, according to investigators.

When reached at his West Ashley residence Thursday, Aaron Major said he didn't have anything to say about Kelly's hiring or the case. He has not answered any questions from the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office since Lewis reopened the case.

Former County Coroner Bill Salisbury labeled Kadie's and River’s deaths as a suicide and undetermined, respectively. Current Coroner George Oliver was looking into whether he would change the initial ruling. But he told the newspaper this week he will not be changing the manner of deaths.

"It's at a standstill," Oliver said. "You have to prove that there's something, some substantial information, to change it."

Despite saying he didn't believe the manner of death was suicide, Lewis said the investigation is still ongoing and has no timeline. He said he was unaware that Hall hired Kelly until they all met last week. He said he welcomes Kelly's involvement.

"We’re not working against him at all,” Lewis said. “We welcome any help. I’m open to him or any information he comes across.”

Lewis would not go into detail about the latest updates in the investigation. Kelly would not go into detail about how he is being paid. He also said no lawsuits have been filed so far, but Hall added that a lawsuit against the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office isn't out of the question.