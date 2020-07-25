Lawsuit filed against Charleston County juvenile lockup alleges 'inhumane' conditions

Officials in charge of Charleston County's juvenile lockup are being sued in federal court by an advocacy group after years of complaints that conditions endanger and traumatize children held there.

The group Protection and Advocacy for People with Disabilities, represented by the Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough law firm, filed the suit on Saturday, naming the Charleston County sheriff, assistant sheriff and chief deputy, along with the Charleston County School District.

The complaint accuses them of "deliberate indifference" toward an allegedly inhumane environment at the county Juvenile Detention Center. It asks the court to force the defendants to drastically improve the "medieval conditions" at the juvenile center.

The conditions violate state and federal standards, along with sections of the U.S. Constitution, and cause "serious and irreparable physical, psychological, mental, and emotional injuries" to the children held there, according to the civil rights suit.

The Post and Courier published an investigation of the facility in March, finding that juveniles aged 11 to 16 and not convicted of any crime often spent up to 24 hours a day in cramped cells, having little time for recreation and virtually no time outdoors.

Parents, attorneys and observers condemned the facility and its operators, saying they've ignored complaints for years.

The Sheriff's Office has said it plans to open a new, $16 million facility in 2021 and in the meantime there's not enough money or space to make improvements.

The juvenile center was built in 1967 and faces issues with overcrowding and lack of repair. It has failed inspections by t

he S.C. Department of Corrections for several years running.

Annie Andrews, a former public defender and current attorney for the suit who has worked with more than 100 children incarcerated at the facility over the past three years, said the suit is a huge relief.

"The issues within this place have gone unaddressed for possibly decades," Andrews said. "(These children) feel like they have a voice for the first time."

She vividly remembers her first visit to the juvenile detention center in the fall of 2017, when her first juvenile client walked into a dilapidated, run-down room, buttoning up his jumpsuit. She asked him if he'd just woken up and he said no — they weren't allowed to wear clothes in their rooms.

That was the start of a "litany of horrors" he brought up, Andrews said.

Over three years of advocating for her juvenile clients, she said she's hit brick walls trying to change the conditions.

The suit accuses the defendants of violating the Eighth and Fourteenth amendments, which protect against cruel and unusual punishment and establish the right to be free from harm. It asks the court for a preliminary injunction to stop practices of solitary confinement, lockdown and similar punishments.

The lawsuit also asks the court to enforce access to sufficient recreational, outdoor and educational time, along with access to medical and mental health treatment.

Until those standards are met, the court shouldn't allow any children to be confined at the lockup, the suit argues.

The allegations, as The Post and Courier reported in March, detail a punishment-rich environment where children have little chance of rehabilitation. Children spend entire days locked in 80-square-foot rooms and have few, if any, opportunities for recreation and education. They are not allowed outside.

At least 45 children or parents of children who have been incarcerated at the facility were interviewed for the lawsuit.

Harsh discipline is common at the facility, the suit claims. Juveniles can be confined to their rooms or placed in a "wet cell" or restraint chair. Children call it the "wet cell" because they are often forced to urinate into a drain in the floor when they are left there for hours or days on end, attorneys say.

One child was reportedly in the cell for 10 consecutive days. Another was reportedly in a restraint chair for 12 hours for continuing to laugh after being told to stop.

When asked by The Post and Courier in February, Chief Deputy Willis Beatty, who runs the detention centers, denied that the cell was currently in use. Beatty is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Rubber bullets, pepper spray and Tasers have also been used by guards and an outside SWAT Team to enforce obedience, the suit claims, citing at least one instance in which a child refused to leave the shower when instructed.

"These practices not only fail to achieve the goal of rehabilitation, but they sabotage it, causing irreparable damage not only to the most fragile members of our society at the most vulnerable times in their lives, but to society itself because of the heightened risk that these Children will become permanently trapped in a cycle of crime," the suit reads.

The suit's allegations outline a nightmarish day-to-day for the children at the facility. Cold and spoiled food; rats and bedbugs; constantly overflowing toilets; sleeping on the floor; a leaking roof. The juveniles spend most of their time, generally 22 hours a day, in their cells in what effectively has become solitary confinement, the suit claims.

Such conditions can be especially traumatic for the many mentally or physically disabled children incarcerated there, attorneys say.

The Charleston County School District had no comment on the filing. The suit alleges that the children detained at the facility are not provided with age-appropriate education or the necessary number of adequately trained instructors, particularly for special education. Many children only receive a few hours of school a week, or none, rather than the state-mandated 30 hours.

The Sheriff's Office did not respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit.