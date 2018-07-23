A lawsuit alleges Mount Pleasant Waterworks has been overcharging commercial customers by using estimates of demand on the sewer and water system that are too high.
Filed by attorneys who successfully challenged Berkeley County's transportation impact fee, the lawsuit seeks class-action status and refunds from the water and sewer utility, with interest.
Mount Pleasant Waterworks is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed and says commercial customers can appeal the charges in question if they believe they are too high. The utility says the charges are appropriate in most cases.
At issue is the monthly "basic facilities charge" commercial customers pay for their use of the system. That monthly charge is based on estimates used to calculate impact fees when the business are created.
Each business is assigned an amount of capacity in the system equal to how many homes' worth of water and sewer — residential equivalent units, with each REU representing about 300 gallons per day — they are expected to use.
The lawsuit claims that lead plaintiff Snee Farm Lakes Homeowners Association and other businesses yet to be named "actually use far less water and wastewater on an ongoing monthly basis than their assigned REU" resulting in excessive charges.
The association was formed in 1982 and has been paying basic facilities charges that assume more than 1.3 million gallons of monthly water consumption "which was almost always never the case," the lawsuit claims.
In seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed the utility's lawyers wrote that Snee Farm Lakes Homeowners Association has always had the right to request a reduction in their assigned REUs and has not done so.
“Mount Pleasant Waterworks policy has always provided a mechanism where commercial clients can challenge their REUs," said Chip Bruorton, a lawyer representing the utility.
He said Mount Pleasant Waterworks believes about 200 out of roughly 4,000 commercial customers could receive reductions if they sought them. The utility charges customers more if they exceed their estimated use but those who use less must appeal if they want a reduction.
“To the extent an administrative reduction process exists, which we have not confirmed, it was never clearly communicated to customers," said Clay McCullough, one of the lawyers who filed the suit. "In any event, under South Carolina law, the burden is on MPW to charge reasonable rates tied to actual usage."
Ross Appel, working with McCullough, said hundreds of commercial customers have been overcharged for years despite the utility knowing how much water they actually use.
Appel and McCullough were part of the team that won a $6.5 million settlement with Berkeley County in 2016, prompting transportation impact fee refunds to about 6,000 property owners including homeowners, businesses and the Berkeley County School District. They also sued Dorchester County, which in 2017 agreed to refund transportation impact fees after the suit was filed.
Atkinson said most Mount Pleasant Waterworks commercial customers, about 95 percent, are not using substantially less water and sewer than expected. Those that are can request adjustments.
“MPW has always been up-front with its customers, and working in the best interests of its customers," he said.