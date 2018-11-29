A day after a North Charleston church daycare volunteer was charged with sexually assaulting a 3-year-old boy, a new lawsuit alleges that at least 13 other children were sexually assaulted by the same man over a three-month span.

Jacop Robert Lee Hazlett, 28, a resident of Proximity Drive, faces one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old, according to his arrest affidavit and court records. Hazlett was a volunteer for NewSpring Church, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, supervising a group of children ages 3-5 in a room called "the Tree House."

Church officials were made aware of the first incident on Monday when someone brought it to their attention that there was "a concern" involving Hazlett, according to a letter sent to parents of the preschool children who attend the church's North Charleston campus.

The complaint, which lists both the church and Hazlett as defendants, was filed Wednesday.

Staff at the church reviewed surveillance footage, which stores video only from the past 90 days, after the concern was brought to their attention. In the video, they observed Hazlett escort the 3-year-old into the restroom and assault him. While there are no security camera in the bathroom, the interior is visible to security cameras if the door is open, Suzanne Swift, spokeswoman for the church told The Post and Courier.

After that review of the footage, according to the letter, church staff moved to prevent Hazlett "volunteering in any capacity," and reported their findings to police. Swift said Wednesday that staff are fully cooperating with law enforcement.

During that same review of the security footage, officials said they identified 14 separate incidents — involving 14 children — in which Hazlett allegedly sexually abused young boys in the same bathroom. In one instance, Hazlett led one of the boys into the bathroom, took inappropriate photos of the child and abused him, according to the lawsuit.

"The video footage of Jacop Hazlett's abuse of other boys is substantially similar," the suit states.

It was not immediately known how long Hazlett had been a volunteer with the church. Prior to being employed, however, church officials said he completed a "detailed training" and passed a screening process that included searches of criminal history and national sex offender databases.

State Law Enforcement Division records did not indicate any prior arrests or convictions for the man.

Church officials stated that anyone who believes their child may have had inappropriate interactions with Hazlett should call North Charleston Police Officer Paul Schoolfield at 843-740-2521 or NewSpring’s Charleston Campus Pastor Ryan Kirkland at 803-413-8422.