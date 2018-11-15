A group of Denmark residents is alleging that the small South Carolina town has used an unapproved chemical to treat drinking water for the last decade.
Attorneys filed a class action lawsuit, which included three plaintiffs upon filing, late Thursday afternoon.
The suit alleges Denmark officials added a chemical called HaloSan to at least one of its drinking water wells.
HaloSan is approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for disinfecting swimming pools and spas, but is not approved for use in drinking water, the suit alleges.
"I'm tired of poor people and brown people being poisoned in this country," said Bakari Sellers, one of three attorneys who filed the case.
Sellers is a former state representative and political commentator.
The town began adding HaloSan to the water supply to "make the water appear clean and to regulate naturally occurring bacteria that can leave red stains or rust-like deposits," according to the suit.
But it doesn't appear that officials regulated how much of the chemical was put into the water or that it filtered the water before distributing it to customers, the suit alleges.
An EPA assessment from 2007 found that HaloSan can be "a significant eye and skin irritant and can cause burning, rash, itching, skin discoloration (and) redness, blistering and allergic type reactions," the suit stated.
Mike Marcus, the chief of S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's Bureau of Water, said HaloSan has been approved by NSF International, an independent product testing firm based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The group writes the guidance on drinking water chemicals that most states follow, As a part of that, NSF assesses whether the compounds affect human health.
Still, Marcus said, "I don't want to diminish anybody's concerns."
For Chris Wilson, another attorney who filed the suit with Sellers, the case is not about attorneys or politics, but about customers who had a reasonable expectation that their drinking water would be safe being exposed to potentially tainted water.
Some residents avoided drinking the town's water entirely, opting for filtered or bottled water, Wilson said. Others drank the water. Many reported smelly water, elevated bills and other problems.
In the end, customers were "not getting what they paid for," the attorney said.
Although the case has only three plaintiffs at the moment, it is open to any resident who paid water bills to the town of Denmark within the last three years, according to court documents. Businesses who've paid Denmark water bills within the last three years may also join.
S.C. Sen. Ronnie Sabb, D-Williamsburg, has also signed on to represent the plaintiffs.
Denmark Mayor Gerald Wright could not be reached for comment on Thursday.