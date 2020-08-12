Lawsuit alleges sexual assaults at SC juvenile detention center

Four girls were sexually assaulted during a December melee at a South Carolina juvenile detention center, according to a lawsuit related to the incident.

The sexual assaults reportedly occurred after a fight between girls broke out on Dec. 15 at the state Department of Juvenile Justice's Midlands Evaluation Center in Columbia. The fighting spilled out into the facility's hallway. Boys, who were also housed in the facility, were able to get out of an area where they were located, according to the lawsuit.

Amid the chaos, a girl was grabbed by one of the boys and taken to an area where she was sexually assaulted. The lawsuit, filed on her behalf, says that three other girls were also sexually assaulted and later were taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. The Post and Courier is not naming the girl at the center of the lawsuit due to the nature of the crime and her age.

The lawsuit faults the agency for not having enough security officers on hand to properly protect the minors from danger and alleges that the officers who were there were not properly trained. It also alleges that juvenile inmates with known histories of violence were allowed to be housed with others with nonviolent records.

The lawsuit is one of two recently filed in connection with the Dec. 15 incident. The other suit concerns a girl who said she was punched and kicked by other girls during the melee. That lawsuit alleges that an officer, trying to help the girl, "inexplicably passed out." The girl lost consciousness and was later treated at a hospital, according to the lawsuit.

Both cases, which were filed in Richland County on July 30, claim the juvenile justice agency was negligent and seek unspecified damages. The suits were first reported by FITSNews.

Jarid Munsch, a DJJ spokesman, declined to comment Wednesday, saying the agency cannot discuss pending litigation.

Last December, Munsch said DJJ Director Freddie Pough asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate sexual assault claims made against juveniles at Midlands. Munsch, at the time, declined to say how many youth claimed they were sexually assaulted.

Tommy Crosby, a SLED spokesman, said Wednesday he was unable to release details as the agency's investigation into what happened is ongoing.

The Midlands evaluation center is one of three state Department of Juvenile Justice facilities that house both girls and boys. It provides “court-ordered evaluations for adjudicated juveniles” before their cases are resolved, according to the agency's website. By law, youths are not allowed to stay at the centers for more than 45 days.

The lawsuits come after the U.S. Department of Justice, earlier this year, said it had reason to believe that the state had failed to keep children safe from violence at the Broad River Road Complex, another agency facility.