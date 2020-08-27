Lawsuit alleges North Charleston police used excessive force against Joshua Lewis, friends

A former Charleston city councilman's grandson and two other men are suing North Charleston police, claiming mistreatment and excessive force during an encounter at a hotel that was caught on video earlier this year.

The lawsuit, filed in Charleston County court on Wednesday, involves Joshua Lewis — grandson of former Charleston City Councilman James Lewis — Quintez Lewis and Jayquan Gadsen. It accuses police of violating their rights, false imprisonment, negligence, assault and battery and defamation of character.

It names the North Charleston Police Department, Chief Reggie Burgess, the city, and four officers — Javunte Peeples, Colin Hemeghan, Sean Jellico and Ryan Adams — as defendants.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, a police spokesman, said the department does not comment on pending litigation.

The suit centers on events that were caught on video at 12:50 a.m. May 9 at the Country Inn and Suites, 7429 Stafford Road.

The three men went to the hotel to celebrate a graduation and were in their room for no longer than 10 minutes before Joshua Lewis heard a knock at the door, opened it and "was immediately pulled forcibly out of the room by an officer and placed in handcuffs," the suit said.

Quintez Lewis, Jayquan Gadsen and the rest of the guests in the room were also taken out of the room and restrained with handcuffs, the suit said.

Joshua Lewis was "attacked forcibly and physically by four of the 11 officers who eventually arrived on the scene," the suit said. The three men were choked, slammed against walls, kneed in the back and legs, pulled by their arms while in handcuffs and battered.

A video taken by a bystander shows an officer slam a handcuffed Joshua Lewis against a wall and take him to ground.

The suit also said Quintez Lewis was tossed to the ground, kneed in the face and had his face "scrubbed" against the carpet.

Gadsen was also roughed up by officers, the suit said.

"While Plaintiffs and all of their guest were in handcuffs, officers searched the room for weapons and other people," the suit said. "The officers found nothing. All were in handcuffs for approximately 10-20 minutes, which is the duration it took for defendant officers to search the room without asking permission or having a warrant."

Quintez Lewis suffered injury to his head that caused a throbbing headache for two weeks after the encounter, the suit said. Gadsen's lip was busted.

Days after the encounter became public, Burgess appeared in a 21-minute video statement in which he went over the facts of the case and reiterated the department's dedication to investigating all crimes without bias.

The incident at the hotel was the second of two encounters Joshua Lewis had with North Charleston police.

The first was a May 7 traffic stop in which he was pulled over for “an inoperable drivers side tag light” and detained. The Lewis family and activists contend the young man was dragged out of his car and handled roughly by officers after one of them claimed they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. An older cousin was in the car with him and witnessed the police activity.

Officers later found “shake,” small bits of marijuana plant material but not enough to charge someone for possession, according to Deckard.

In the video, Burgess said officers found “several $20 bills and several $100 bills” in the car.

Joshua Lewis was released following the stop with a warning for the nonfunctioning tag light and a ticket for not having his driver’s license on him.

According to police, the hotel incident was spurred by reports of shots fired in the area. Officers tracked a vehicle they believed was involved in the possible shooting to the hotel where an employee directed them to Lewis' room.

When officers got to the room and detained Lewis and the rest of the occupants, Lewis started to "stiffen up," Burgess said.

Officers smelled an odor of marijuana in the room but none was found. Everyone was released without arrest.

After an internal review, North Charleston police announced the officer caught on video slamming Lewis against a the wall would be disciplined.

“After a review of all available video and interviews with all the involved officers, it was determined that the officer acted inconsistently with departmental policy," police said.

The investigation also found that two other officers didn’t act within department policy, officials said. The three officers will have to enroll in a “critical incident training program” in addition to facing disciplinary action.