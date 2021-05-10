Law partner to SC house speaker and judge Cody Mitchell released on bond after DUI charge

COLUMBIA — A South Carolina judge who is also a law partner to a top South Carolina lawmaker was arrested under suspicion of drunken driving May 8 before being released on bond by one of his fellow jurists.

Cody T. Mitchell, a judge of several municipalities in Chesterfield County, refused to take a breathalyzer when stopped a little after 11:30 p.m. by highway troopers, said Master Trooper Gary Miller, an agency spokesman.

Mitchell, 34, was also charged with driving with an open container. That, along with driving under the influence — a first offense — are misdemeanors.

He was released under a personal recognizance bond by Chesterfield Magistrate Gary R. Faulkenberry, court records show.

Mitchell is a law partner of House Speaker Jay Lucas, a Hartsville Republican, and manages the Hartsville office of Lucas, Warr, White & Mitchell.

Mitchell did not return a message left with an assistant at his office or respond to an email seeking comment.

Lucas did not respond to a message left with his spokeswoman.

Mitchell sits as chief municipal judge for the towns of Bethune, Bishopville, Jefferson and McBee. He’s also a judge for Hartsville.

South Carolina municipal judges are appointed by town and city councils to handle minor offenses like traffic tickets or other misdemeanors. They also set bail and issue warrants for municipal cases.

It’s unclear what action Mitchell may face after his own run-in with the law. Ginny Jones, a spokeswoman for South Carolina Court Administration, didn’t immediately respond to questions about Mitchell’s status.

In Hartsville, where Mitchell has presided over the local court for no fewer than five years, the mayor said Monday he had not heard about the incident.

“I was not aware,” Mayor Mel Pennington told The Post and Courier. “Let me find out what’s going on."

The incident began Saturday when deputies with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office pulled Mitchell over on U.S. Highway 1 north of Old Creek Road in McBee after watching his vehicle swerve out of its lane, Miller said.

The deputies called highway troopers for backup. That’s when authorities concluded Mitchell was under the influence, Miller said, and found an open alcohol container in the car. After Mitchell refused to take a breath test, he was booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

Mitchell earned his law degree from the University of South Carolina and in 2016 was named an “outstanding young alumnus” of Presbyterian College, where he studied history and business, according to his biography.

He also has served as a judge advocate in the Army Reserves and the secretary of the Military and Veteran Law Section of the S.C. Bar Association.