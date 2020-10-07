Laurel Island development approval delayed; council vote on smokestacks may come Tuesday

The timeline for Charleston's action on two lightning-rod issues — development of 196 acres of Laurel Island and plans to raze two smokestacks on the East Side — changed after a deeper discussion on both topics Wednesday afternoon.

After hearing from residents and advocacy groups on a number of concerns for the proposed development of Laurel Island, the city and development team agreed to hold a second public hearing at the end of the month. The fate of the East Side smokestacks, however, may be decided next week.

Laurel Island

In the last two weeks, Laurel Island's developers and Assistant Corporation Counsel Daniel "Chip" McQueeney hashed out a number of changes to the proposal, prompted by questions and concerns from residents, advocacy groups and Councilmembers.

The 196 acres of Laurel Island, a former garbage landfill connected now by Romney Street and north of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, would be transformed by Clement Development from an overgrown green space into a new community with office, residential, retail space and a walking and biking path surrounding it.

City Planner Jacob Lindsey said the revisions will limit development rights and "no additional rights" were proposed.

On affordable housing, Lindsey said Clement Development agreed to change the timeframe for when workforce housing will be available, a request made by Councilman William Dudley Gregorie.

Currently, 10 percent of the housing stock will be deemed affordable, indefinitely. An additional 10 percent was originally proposed workforce housing for 10 years after certificates of occupancy are issued. Instead, Clement Development changed the 10-year clock to after leases are signed on the units.

Councilwoman Carol Jackson said she thought 25 years would be better, which Charleston-area Black Lives Matter President Marcus McDonald also supported.

Additionally, Clement Development won't build more than 7,750 residences on the island — avoiding the concern that it'll become a residential-only community. The proposal now requires at least 220,000 square feet of office space and at least 27,650 square feet of retail or commercial space.

One resident, Margaret O'Brien, said she was concerned about the rush for approval while the city is updating it's comprehensive plan.

"I can't understand approving the (planned unit development) as written without knowing whether it will conform to the comprehensive plan," O'Brien said.

Kristopher King, executive director of the Preservation Society, argued that the Daniel Island development proposal was "more thorough" and Laurel Island should be held to the same standards.

The city's planning commission will hear from Clement Development on Oct. 21 for a procedural building heights proposal. Clement Development hasn't changed course on how high it intends to build — eight stories toward the center of the island and 2.5 stories along the outside. Because of the proposed development's location falling in the downtown area, the additional hearing is required.

After that, City Council will hold another public hearing on Oct. 27 before voting on a second and possibly third reading of the proposal.

East Side Smokestacks

Coming off back-to-back days of in-person meetings with East Side residents, the same voices shared support for preservation of the 135-foot smokestacks next to St. Julian Devine Community Center on Cooper and Drake streets.

At the end of August, Chief Building Official Ken Granata ordered them removed after receiving a report about their deteriorating status and threat to the homes and businesses located in a 225-foot area around them.

Following rallying cries to save the smokestacks, City Council delayed a decision on their fate.

Chief Finance Officer Amy Wharton said there is $800,000 budgeted for the smokestacks, which also fall into a tax increment finance district. Wharton said the city could borrow between $10 million and $12 million on the money available in that fund.

City Councilman Robert Mitchell, who represents residents on the East Side, said if the preservation groups "have any money to throw around, we ask them to send the money to help us since they were adamant about having both smokestacks stay in their present condition."

City Councilman Harry Griffin said the city should take them down if there isn't private support.

City Councilman Jason Sakran said it was "crazy" to him that the city was considering saving the smokestacks, pointing to the city's flooding and infrastructure issues.

Eastside Community Development Corp. President LaTonya Gamble took issue with that, saying that line of thinking pits "hot topics" like affordable housing and flooding needs against something East Side residents want to preserve.

"It's unfair to say they cost too much," Gamble said.

With urging from Mayor John Tecklenburg, City Council may vote on the smokestacks Tuesday night.

Council will decide to either remove the smokestacks, with an estimated cost of $535,000; preserve half of them through reducing their height, with an estimated cost of $1.6 million or preserve them in their entirety, with an estimated cost of $3 million.

King asked City Council to hold off on making a decision at Tuesday's meeting because another inspection will be done in the next two weeks by International Chimney, out of Buffalo, N.Y.