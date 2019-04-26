Three of the six fatal shootings in North Charleston this year are attributed to an ongoing feud between two groups of rivals, authorities said Friday.
North Charleston police believe a running conflict between two men and their associates has been fueling violence in the city.
Addressing local media, North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said the city's most recent homicide was connected to two others and that the three deadly incidents are a direct result of the ongoing "beef."
The first homicide occurred Jan. 13. Officers were called to 5411 Califf Road where they found 18-year-old El'Tajaris Carew dead and another man wounded.
Investigators later learned that Da'Shawn Marquis Richards, 20, came to believe that Carew was involved in a shooting incident on July 3, 2018, in which Richards was wounded and resolved to get back at Carew, said North Charleston Lt. Al Keuchler.
On Feb. 12, Richards was arrested by federal marshals in Seattle, where he had fled to evade capture.
He remains in custody in Washington state awaiting extradition, Spencer Pryor, a North Charleston police spokesman, said Friday.
The second homicide attributed to Carew's and Richards' beef happened two weeks ago on April 12 at 1539 Sumner Ave.
Officers were called at 6:56 p.m. that day to a report of an unresponsive teen lying on the ground after two gunshots were heard in the area. They found 16-year-old Michael Green dead at the scene.
No arrests have been announced in Green's death.
The third homicide happened Thursday in the area of Rivers and Verde avenues.
Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. and found a man lying in front of a bench suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified by the Charleston County Coroner's Office on Friday as 44-year-old Charleston resident Vernon Young.
In all, the three shootings that police have tied to the conflict between Carew's and Richards' associates account for half of North Charleston's homicides in 2019 so far, according to a Post and Courier database.
"This is a beef, and the beef has escalated into all the crime that's really hurting our city," Burgess said. "We want them to know, we know who you are. We're on your parents' homes, your girlfriends' homes; we're going to go wherever you're at to find you and bring you to justice."
The chief said police know who is responsible for the ongoing violence and are working with other law enforcement agencies to track suspects.
He praised residents who came forward with information that allowed investigators to make connections between the three homicides.
"Folks are fed up and tired of the crimes," Burgess said. "We're going to turn it around but it takes a whole lot of people and a whole lot of minds and we have to be on one accord."
Johnathan Thrower, a local activist who also goes by the name Shakem Amen Akhet, told The Post and Courier later Friday that the community needs to keep stepping up.
"Until people understand that the answer lies within ourselves as a community, this is going to keep happening," Thrower said.