Latest Lowcountry transit plan gives detailed look at bus stops, route

The Charleston region has its most detailed look yet at the incoming Lowcountry Rapid Transit, slated to be the state's first high-capacity mass transit project.
The project's latest visuals give people a better sense of how the bus rapid transit system will look and operate.
"We're excited for the public to see some of these designs and station architecture and kind of get a real feel for not only how BRT works but what Lowcountry Rapid Transit looks like in our region," said Daniel Brock, regional strategist with the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments.
BCDCOG, which is the project planner, kicks off a monthlong public meeting at 9 a.m. April 26. There will be video clips, architectural renderings and maps of the 21.5-mile-long rapid transit line that will run along the U.S. Highway 78 and U.S. 52 corridor.
Public comments are welcomed throughout the duration of the virtual meeting, which ends May 28. The meeting is self-guided and available at lowcountryrapidtransit.com.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, project leaders have been able to meet with stakeholders and community members throughout the last year, said Sharon Hollis, BCDCOG's project lead for the transit system.
There are no significant changes to the transit route itself. But residents will get more details in terms of how the system will operate, such as where buses will run in a middle lane as opposed to a lane closer to the side of the road.
At the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Remount Road in North Charleston, for example, a bus stop will sit on a raised median. Dedicated bus lanes will run on both sides of the stop, giving people direct access to the line.
In downtown Charleston, stations will be just off the side of the roadways, where buses will drive in mixed traffic.
In total, the project includes 20 stations between the Ladson fairgrounds and downtown Charleston. Three stations will be park-and-ride locations.
Some of the region's most noticeable transformation will happen along Rivers Avenue, one of the state's most dangerous corridors.
To help address the problem, the transit plan includes along Rivers Avenue roughly 18 miles of shared-use path, 34 pedestrian crosswalks, and 8.5 miles of reconstructed and new sidewalk.
Hollis said it's "a vast improvement in the ways people can feel safe and protected, whether they're on foot, transit, or even in a car."
The goal of the project is to get people from the fairgrounds to downtown Charleston in an hour. Buses will run every 10 minutes during peak travel times to help ensure short wait times for riders.
Though the stations will be located between the fairgrounds and the peninsula's medical district, people outside those corridors will still have access to the line.
An enhanced Tricounty Link service will connect people in areas of Summerville and Lincolnville to the transit system. The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority will also be used to connect people on Dorchester Road to the mass transit line.
The $360 million project is being funded by Charleston County and the federal Capital Investment grant program.