A tropical storm might spin up this week from bad weather off the outer Caribbean islands. But don't freak.
Wintry weather coming across South Carolina, pushing rain up from the southwest, will move the Atlantic storm far out to sea, forecasters said Monday.
That's a climate signal that the 2018 hurricane season might be about out over, at least for this state.
Colder, blowing weather and rapidly cooling waters are turning off the jets. The Charleston Harbor temperature on Monday was in the 60s.
Whether or not the weather system becomes Tropical Storm Patty, it "will turn north late this week well east of the U.S. coast, and will have no impact on the Southeast," said meteorologist Jeff Masters, with the private company Weather Underground.
"We are transitioning to a more winter-like pattern, and (the storm) is likely to be the final system we'll see become a tropical depression in the Atlantic this year," Masters said. A tropical depression is a weaker tropical storm.
Meanwhile, the rain coming from the southwest is expected to be heavy, and the National Weather Service forecasters in Columbia called for flooding on the Congaree River by Thursday. But that's not likely to have much impact in Charleston.
The Edisto River is running 5 feet below flood stage. The Santee River might flood somewhat near Jamestown with releases from the dam on Lake Marion, where the Congaree empties.
But the biggest chance could be a little local flooding in downtown Charleston on Thursday morning, the day the heaviest rain is expected, said meteorologist James Carpenter, with the Weather Service office in Charleston.
The National Hurricane Center on Monday gave the weather a 90 percent chance of forming at least a tropical depression in the next few days and warned islands from Puerto Rico to the southeastern Bahamas to keep an eye on it.
By Friday, Masters said, the storm is expected to turn to the north and may drop heavy rain on Bermuda.
The Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially end until Nov. 30. But fewer than 10 storms have formed after Nov. 10 across the entire ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico in more than a century since the center began keeping track.
Once winter wind patterns establish, meteorologists say there's virtually no chance of a storm hitting the United States from the Atlantic and only a small chance of one from the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico.