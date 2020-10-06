Last debate in SC's competitive House race between Cunningham and Mace filled with attacks

The final debate of the congressional race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham and Republican challenger state Rep. Nancy Mace started with an attack and ended with an agreement.

A squabble broke out from the start about last week's news that the Marine Corps Recruiting Depot Parris Island could close. Mace continued to blame the scare on a congressional mandate Cunningham supported. He denied her claim and defended his care of the base that's in the Beaufort part of his district.

An hour later, their skirmish, hosted by ABC News 4, ended with both candidates saying the are supportive of same-sex marriage, agreeing amicably on the subject.

Besides those moments, Tuesday night's event at Charleston Southern University mostly consisted of the same personal and record attacks the candidates have repeated at campaign events and which Lowcountry voters have been hearing for weeks on television and radio.

Cunningham, the 1st District incumbent from Charleston, consistently attacked the Republican lawmaker who represents Daniel Island in the state House for being absent for votes. He pointed to her support of the "fair tax" which would create a 23 percent increase on some goods and services.

Mace continued to try and tie Cunningham to Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as she attempted to dismantle his claims of a bipartisan record in Congress.

"It's a lot of the same points," said Gibbs Knotts, a political scientist at the College of Charleston who watch the night's exchanges.

"For Mace, it's connecting him to Pelosi," he said. "For Cunningham, he liked to talk about her support for the tax increase and missed votes. They both keep coming back to that."

While many of the attacks were repeats, there were some new ways each candidate tried to counter them.

Cunningham tried to flip the script on being tied to Pelosi and said Mace is more interested in the California Democratic politician than he is.

"She wants to talk about Nancy Pelosi because she doesn't want to talk about Nancy Mace," Cunningham said.

When Cunningham again pointed out that Mace missed 30 percent of her votes in the Statehouse this past year, the Republican single mother made a direct plea to the camera where she encouraged young girls watching the debate to "follow your dreams" and not let her opponent's attacks discourage them from seeking office.

Tuesday's debate comes after the Mace campaign received some much needed momentum. After the two held their first televised debate last month, The Cook Political Report — an independent online newsletter that analyzes elections — switched the seat from being a “toss up” to “leaning Democratic.”

But when Federal Election Commission fundraising filings came in last week, Mace's campaign celebrated. She had raised more than $2.3 million in the fundraising period that ended Wednesday. That amount tops the $1.8 million Cunningham’s campaign said he brought in during the same period.

While Cunningham still had more money overall — his third-quarter take brought his overall fundraising to more than $6.1 million, topping a 2010 congressional fundraising record in the state previously held by U.S. Rep Joe Wilson — many voters were surprised by the news.

Mace's strategy Tuesday night reflected her attempts to paint herself as being more bipartisan.

"We've got to be able to reach across the aisle to get things done," Mace said. "He's a clone of Nancy Pelosi ... My loyalty lies in the Lowcountry."

Knotts said he wasn't surprised by the change in tone.

"You've got to win the primary, so Republicans will move a little further to the right than usual to do that," Gibbs said. "Then they have to move more to the center during the general election."

Mace's consistent attacks about Parris Island were tied to Cunningham’s support of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act and an amendment that required the boot camp's training to become co-ed in five years.

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger last week said he is considering closing the branch’s two existing training locations — Parris Island and San Diego — if they can’t meet the requirement. Berger's plan is not set in stone and no official decisions have been made on closing Parris Island nor was it cited as a possibility in the NDAA. Additionally, every member of South Carolina’s delegation in Washington, excluding Rep. Tom Rice, signed on to the 2020 defense spending bill.

Cunningham continued to repeat his mid-stream posture which included being endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and being consistently ranked one of the most bipartisan members of Congress. He also mentioned this was the first elected office he's ever held, unlike his opponent.

"I don't want to play politics," he said. "She's ran for about every elected office in South Carolina ... For me, it's about people over politics."

Mace ran for the U.S. Senate prior to her Statehouse career.

There are no other scheduled debates remaining before Election Day on Nov. 3.