Last call for more than 100 items from Columbia's beloved Yesterdays restaurant

COLUMBIA — If you miss the Five Points restaurant Yesterdays, an auction of items from inside the iconic tavern on July 25 will provide a chance to bring the bar's ambiance home.

Among the offerings likely to be most sought-after is the wooden carving of the cowboy in a bathtub that was inside the bar. The huge wooden piece, weighing perhaps one ton, has an estimated auction price of $3,000 to $5,000 from Wooten and Wooten, the Camden-based auction house that will sell the items.

The items are being sold by the new owner of the building with the cooperation of the MacRae family, which operated Yesterdays for 43 years before it closed in April.

That owner has not been identified publicly and no new business has been announced to occupy the prominent location.

Wooten expects thousands of bidders will be registered for the auction, which will have more than 100 lots available, including much of the art that adorned the walls.

Notable other items included in the auction are:

The closing bell that was rung to announce "last call" before the bar closed.

Two of the bars that were part of the tavern side of the restaurant.

Stained glass and neon bar signs that decorated the place.

The handmade table tops that included vintage magazine ads and the church pew-style bench seats.

A framed version of the "Oldest Unpaid Bar Tab" in the history of Yesterdays.

The heavy wooden sculpture up for auction is not to be confused with the cowboy figures who looked down on the Five Points intersection above the main entrance. Those were just store mannequins wearing a hat.

This piece was specially commissioned for the restaurant by one of the founders, Scotty MacRae. According to Jeremy Wooten, CEO of the auction house, about 30 years ago MacRae saw a folk artist in Conway who made wood carvings using a chain saw. He stopped and asked the artist to create a cowboy like the one depicted on his Yesterdays T-shirt.

The artist, whom Wooten has not been able to identify, provided the sculpture in just a few weeks. The wood for the sculpture came from a tree that had been brought down by Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

"It's a little bit of South Carolina history with the Hugo connection," Wooten said.

While the sculpture has a minimum reserve of $1,500 for bidding, it is possible that it could sell for far more than the estimate of $3,500 to $5,000, Wooten said.

"If a bidding war happens to come, I would not be surprised," he said.

The auction will be held at 10 a.m. July 25, with bids accepted via phone or online. Those interested in bidding should register at www.wootenandwooten.com.