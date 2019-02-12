The Spirited Brunch, a self-guided snack tour of downtown congregations created to help Charlestonians learn about their neighbors, may soon be replicated in other cities. But now is the time for local houses of worship to get in on the event’s third edition.
Attendees at the National Council on Public History’s upcoming annual meeting in Hartford, Conn., will hear from Spirited Brunch co-founder Elijah Siegler and me on how to stage similar programs in their hometowns. As Charlestonians already know, we yearly ask churches, mosques, temples, synagogues and other faith centers to open their doors for a few hours on a designated Sunday afternoon and serve snacks representative of their communities.
Tour-goers don’t have to sign up in advance or pay any kind of admission fee.
In order to properly publicize tour stops, though, we do ask congregations to let us know if they’re planning to participate. If your house of worship would like to welcome Spirited Brunch guests on April 28, e-mail hraskin@postandcourier.com or call 843-937-5560. The registration deadline is March 1.
Because the event is designed as a walking tour, we’ve previously had to limit participation to congregations located on the peninsula. Yet with the help of the Hindu Temple in West Ashley and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mount Pleasant, we’ve come up with a way to include houses of worship that don’t meet our geographic parameters.
Starting this year, congregations from surrounding areas will have the opportunity to set up informational tables at the College of Charleston. In other words, everyone is welcome to join us, regardless of ZIP code.
Last year, more than 700 people toured 22 congregations. For more information on the event, visit bit.ly/spiritedbrunchbrief.