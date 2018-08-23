Some motorists on their morning commute Thursday encountered an unexpected road hazard when a large pig fell from a truck and onto the roadway.
S.C. Highway Patrol spokesman Matthew Southern said the pig may have fallen from an unknown truck on eastbound I-26 near the Aviation Avenue exit shortly before 7 a.m. Animal control officials have dubbed the pig "Babe."
As it idled in the middle of the roadway, the animal was recaptured shortly thereafter by crews from the Charleston Animal Society, Southern said. The Animal Society could not immediately be reached for comment, although the group said in a tweet that Babe, a female, was evaluated by a veterinarian and suffered road rash during the fall.
It's not known what sort of truck the pig may have come from, authorities said.
