Large Australian jellyfish spotted in Murrells Inlet creek

MURRELLS INLET — An Australian jellyfish that can grow to the size of a beach ball was seen recently in Murrells Inlet.

The state Department of Natural Resources said the jellyfish, identifiable by its spotted appearance, isn't dangerous to humans and has a sting that isn't painful or venomous. But it could cause damage to fishing equipment and boats.

Murrells Inlet resident Chris Collins and his wife were out for an evening boat ride when they spotted the non-native jellyfish in a creek in late-October.

"When we first saw it, we thought, perhaps, it was a large sting ray or a sea turtle, so we turned around to get a better look," Collins said in an email.

The couple reached out to the wildlife department about the jellyfish because it was a species they had never seen before. They wanted help identifying it.

David Lucas, a DNR spokesman, said the jellyfish is not native to the Eastern Atlantic seaboard, but they do show up every now and then. A few people have reported seeing them in the Broad River in Beaufort County and at beaches in North Carolina.

Members of this species are known to group together and form "blooms" that eat fish and shellfish eggs.

Lucas said the main danger caused by this species would happen if a boater runs into one of the large blooms. They could damage the boat, and it wouldn't be good for the jellyfish, either.

"So if you're a mariner, you need to kind of keep a lookout and be careful you're not running into a group of them because it can be dangerous in that sense to your vessel," Lucas said. "As far as sting, they're not particularly known for like a painful or a bad sting."

Wind and currents likely dictate where the Australian jellyfish show up.