Land in Dorchester County along the Ashley River gets put under conservation easement

A mile of riverfront property near Ridgeville will never be developed or harvested thanks to a conservation easement.

The Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust recently achieved permanent protection of 200 acres of land along the Ashley River through finalizing the agreement. It allows the landowner to retain the property while making sure the environmental values in the land are protected forever.

The Dorchester County space is referred to as the Bridlewood property and is owned by Unicorn Landholdings. It consists of bottomland hardwood forests that are now immune from being harvested to retain the water quality in the neighboring Ashley River.

Chris Vaughn, the executive director of Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust, said the forests filter and slow stormwater before it reaches the river.

"It’s easy to forget that the river claims beginnings in Berkeley and Dorchester County before flowing through Charleston on its way to the ocean,” he said.

Dorchester County has seen significant growth over the past couple of years. Michael Lisle, the town of Summerville's economic developer, said Dorchester grows on average six people per day.

That growth has been fed by emerging housing developments in Dorchester and Berkeley counties. Carnes Crossroads, Cane Bay and Nexton are all developments in the Summerville area that are a part of a space referred to as the megacluster, where 30,000 homes could possibly be built.

A new development with 660 homes is also slated to be added to the megacluster along Interstate 26, Linda Way and Drop Off Drive. Organizations like the Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust and the Coastal Conservation League have worked to protect environmental interests with these rising housing developments.

Jason Crowley, communities and transportation director for the Coastal Conservation League, said a lot of people tend to gravitate to the Lowcountry to get access to the nature and beauty in the area.

“That gives us the motivation to keep advocating for land use policies that promote the conservation of natural land," he said.

Bridlewood will add to the more than 40,000 acres of land permanently protected through acquisitions and easements organized by the Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust.

Dorchester County Councilman Jay Byars said he commends the trust for their efforts in keeping the property green forever. The county has been making plans to purchase additional land along the Ashley River to protect the river from over development, he said.

Earlier this year, Dorchester entered into a contract with Edcon, Inc. to create an 85 acre Ashley River Park. The project is slated to cost $13 million and is expected to be completed in summer 2021. County residents voted and approved a bond referendum to spend up to $38 million on park and recreation capital projects in November 2019.

Byars said they've looked at spaces along the river closer to Summerville for potentially expanding the park. So the Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust's easement development is welcomed.

“All of this ties in nicely," Byars said. “It's a win-win for conservation."