Lancaster investigator wins SC Officer of the Year

Law enforcement officers across the Palmetto State honored one of their own this week, naming a Lancaster sheriff’s investigator as South Carolina’s Officer of the Year.
Investigator Preston Simpson won the award on Thursday at an annual luncheon at the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy.
Lancaster Sheriff Barry Faile nominated Simpson, saying his intelligence and attention to detail have made him indispensable as an investigator in child sex abuse and exploitation cases.
"Preston is smart and well educated, and those qualities show up in his work. He pays attention to detail and picks up on little things that help him solve cases," Faile said. "Preston is dedicated to law enforcement and to the greater good, and I can think of no better officer to receive this honor for 2020.”
Simpson studied business administration and construction management before becoming a patrol deputy at the Sheriff’s Office 2014, according to the department. He was promoted to an investigator position in 2016, and spent much of his time working on sex assault cases.
Since beginning his law enforcement training, he graduated first in his class from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy, with the best score in his class on the physical agility test. He’s a member of the county’s SWAT team, as well as the S.C. Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force, in addition to an FBI task force.