Authorities named a suspect Wednesday night in connection with a weekend shooting at a Lancaster bar that left two men dead and eight wounded.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for 31-year-old Breante Deon Stevens, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Stevens is wanted on suspicion of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a pistol by someone convicted of a crime of violence, the Sheriff's Office said.

“Our investigators, with the assistance of (the State Law Enforcement Division), Homeland Security Investigations, the (state) Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, and other agencies, have been working day and night investigating this case,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “They continue to locate and interview witnesses and gather physical evidence and are steadily developing what we believe is an accurate account of the events that occurred in Ole Skool Saturday morning."

An incident report also released on Wednesday shed more light on the chaos immediately after shooting at Ole Skool Sports Bar & Grill.

Though heavily redacted, the report breaks down the scene as patrons fled on foot and in cars as Lancaster police officers and sheriff's deputies arrived shortly before 2:45 a.m.

A sergeant with the Sheriff's Office and a police captain found one victim by the club entrance and another on the side of the parking lot, the report said. Shortly after, someone alerted the lawmen that there was another victim inside the club who wasn't breathing.

Inside, they found the victim, a male wearing jeans and a yellow shirt, on the ground with blood on his shirt, the report said. A woman who identified herself as a nurse told them that she could not find the male's pulse.

"At one point the subjects around the club outside started causing such a big issue that (emergency medical services) had to back out until we could get the situation stabilized again," the report said.

Eventually, EMS personnel were able to get all the shooting victims who were still alive out of the club and transported for medical treatment, the report said.

"After the crowd started to thin out, we were able to determine that we also had a second deceased subject outside on the ground," the report said. "Later on, the two deceased subjects were identified as Aaron Harris 'Ace' and Henry Lee Colvin."

The suspect, later identified as Stevens, was seen running into the parking lot with a gun before getting into a vehicle, the report said.

Investigators believe he had an undisclosed dispute with one of the victims who was killed, Faile said.

The Sheriff's Office sergeant spoke with a photographer who was taking pictures inside the club and said he got photos of the crowd and was taking photos "up 'till a few moments before the shooting," the report said.

The photographer agreed to turn over the photos to investigators.

Authorities listed eight names in the report. All were redacted except for the dead victims' names, which had already been released.

Anyone with knowledge of Stevens’ whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, or call 911.

Tips can also be submitted to Midlands Crime Stoppers by calling 888-274-6372), logging onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and clicking on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or by downloading the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.